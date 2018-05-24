With sold-out venues every year, Spirit FM 90.5 elected to move its fifth annual Catholic Women’s Conference to the Florida State Fairgrounds. The event will take place on Saturday, September 29 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

“We will now have the capacity for 1,500 women,” explained Danielle Landry, the director of development at Spirit FM Radio. “This will make us one of the largest Catholic women’s events in the South.”

The conference joins women of all ages throughout west central Florida for a day of friendship, faith and laughs. The day unfolds with Reconciliation followed by breakfast, guest speakers, lunch, additional speakers and concludes with a Vigil Mass. Throughout the day, ladies will also have opportunities for shopping, praying and singing.

Spirit FM’s Abby Brundage from The Big, Big House Morning Show will host the conference. One of the featured speakers is Father Leo Patalinghug, who on top of being a priest is a best-selling author, TV and radio personality, a martial arts instructor and an acclaimed chef who defeated the renowned chef Bobby Flay in a cooking completion.

Other notable speakers include worship leader and songwriter Sarah Kroger and Salesian Sister Mary Jackson. In addition to speaking, Kroger will perform some of her well-known songs from her two albums Your Time (2011) and Hallelujah Is Our Song (2013). Sr. Jackson ministers at the Villa Madonna Catholic School in Tampa and will share her story about her conversion.

Tickets are $65 per person and include a continental breakfast, lunch, refreshments, swag bag and paid parking. VIP tickets offering premium seating are also available for $75 per person. The event is free for a religious sister or nun, but she must still register online. To register or purchase tickets, visit www.myspiritfm.com/WomensConference.

“The last few years we sold-out so early. We were heart-broken when we would get three or four calls a day asking for tickets and this continued for several months,” said Landry. “So it will be nice to be in June and still have some tickets. We are grateful for this opportunity to reach more ladies.”

Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are also available on the Spirit FM website. For questions, please contact Danielle at danielle@myspiritfm.com or 289-8040, ext. 231. The Florida State Fairgrounds Special Events Center is located at 4800 U.S. 301 in Tampa.