Grand Opening Celebration Of Tessera Of Brandon

Tessera of Brandon assisted living and memory care community at 1320 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon recently hosted a grand opening celebration with the Brandon Chamber of Commerce. About 400 people attended the open-to-the-public event, which featured live music, hors d’oeuvres from the culinary staff and tours of the community.

The entire property inside and out has Wi-Fi and mobile medical technology, designed for the next generation of seniors and their families.

Some of the many other amenities and services Tessera of Brandon offers include an art studio, bistro/bar, beauty and barber salon, fitness center, library and all-day service in casual to fine dining restaurant venues. There are also scheduled transportation services, assistance with daily living activities, weekly housekeeping, a secured Valeo neighborhood for memory care residents, 24-hour health monitoring and a variety of wellness programs and classes.



Jack Daniel’s Tasting And Bottle Event

AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquors will be featuring a Jack Daniel’s tasting and bottle event on Sunday, June 3 from 6 -9p.m. at AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquors, located at 3443 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. This is a great idea for Father’s Day. The bottles engraved will be Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve and Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel.

Tide Dry Cleaners Opens Brick And Mortar Location In Valrico

JBBW Enterprises, LLC, in partnership with Agile Pursuits Franchising, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Proctor & Gamble (P&G), is pleased to celebrate the opening of its first Tide Dry Cleaners store in Valrico.

Tide Dry Cleaners has quickly become the fourth largest dry cleaner in the country, by number of locations, and one of the fastest-growing dry cleaning franchise businesses in the United States.

As the first Tide Dry Cleaners in Hillsborough County, the Valrico location is positioned to ensure customer service and convenience is a top priority. The store will feature a dual lane drive-thru concierge and Tide Dry Cleaners Kiosk with convenient 24-hour pick-up and drop-off accessibility. Designed with the simplicity of an ATM in mind, Kiosks are user-friendly and enable customers to pay for and pick up their dry-cleaned items with a touch of a few buttons before, during and after business hours. In conjunction with GreenEarth® Cleaning and Tide® fabric care, the new store upholds Tide’s tradition of excellence and advanced cleaning technology care.

Tide Dry Cleaners is located at 1928 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Hours are Monday to Friday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Call 662-4243. Visit www.tidedrycleaners.com.

New Owners At Your Special Day, Bridal, Prom, Tuxedo

Alison, Peter and Daniel Farnan, along with Amanda Tracy, are the new owners of Your Special Day, Bridal, Prom, Tuxedo, the only boutique wedding store at 7412 Commerce St. in Riverview. Bridal consultations are offered by appointment to give undivided attention while selecting your dream wedding gown. Bring your Bridal party with you and they can relax on a beautiful new sofa while you are assisted in trying on your selection of bridal gowns. You get to show them off to your guests until you find that ‘special Gown’ and Say Yes to the Dress.

Your Bridal Party can also be assisted with their clothing needs including mothers, bridesmaids and flower girls. Tuxedo or suit rental, with a whole range of colors to match the suit accessories (tie/vest etc) to your wedding colors are also available.

Hours currently are Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Check its Google listing for current times (which will be changing).

For more information, call 671-3456 or visit on Facebook at ‘Your Special Day: Bridal, Prom, Tuxedo.’

Missy’s Ink Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Missy’s Ink permanent makeup is officially one year old. Owner Missy Duncan said, “It’s been a blessing to have had over 130+ procedures this year and it’s been amazing. I’m so thankful each and every client that put their trust in me. I’m super excited to see what God has in store for the second year.

Missy’s Ink is located at 1104 N. Parsons Ave., Ste. B in Brandon. For more information, visit http://missysink.com/ or call 659-0648 or email missy@missyduncan.com.

The Talented Table Offers Baking and Cooking Classes That Provide Lifetime Skills

Sharon Baskin has trained in San Francisco and now brings her experience from culinary school and celebrity chefs to the science and techniques of cooking and baking.

Baskin is offering two foundational course concepts: The Cooking Classes based on foundational cooking methods, and The Baking Classes, based on the science and techniques to develop baking skills. Both provide lifetime skills to be passed down to generations.

In addition, she offers theme classes based on popular requests, as well as specialty classes for both business and personal gatherings.

Her past experience includes Chef Educator at Bidwell Training Center and Culinary Director of the Versatile Gourmet. A former high school teacher at Upper St Clair High School, she is a Carnegie Mellon University graduate and earned her MBA at Duquesne University as well as her Secondary Principal Certificate.

Hours are Saturdays from 10 a.m.-12 Noon, Sundays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Monday from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The Talented Table is located at 11740 Albatross Lane in Riverview. For more information call 724-996-5464.

Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group

Claiming your Social Security benefits at the wrong time could cost your family tens of thousands of dollars. A seminar will be held at The HCC campus at the Regent on Tuesday, May 22 and Thursday, May 31 at 6 p.m. (promptly) to help you with these decisions. Plan to be there by 5:45 p.m. This seminar is perfect for those 58-67 years old.

Learn some of the unknown strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking your Social Security benefits.

The HCC campus at the Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.

River Oaks Raises Money For MADD

River Oaks Treatment Center, an American Addiction Center, centered in Riverview recently participated in the 2018 Walk Like MADD Tampa event in March at USF. The 20 member-team was awarded Top Corporate Team for fundraising efforts.

This year Walk Like MADD events have raised over $1,000,000 supporting families who have been affected by drunk-driving crashes, support law enforcement heroes and work with state and local legislators regarding current, new and future laws for DUI offenders.

River Oaks Treatment Center is new to the area and provides a compassionate, comprehensive, and quality recovery experience for adults battling substance addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders. Visit http://RiverOaksTreatment.com or call 605-3974.

Technology Win Offers Presentations And Workshops

Educational technology consultants Henry and Julie Burroughs are offering professional development presentations and workshops for educators this summer designed to improve your #EdTech skills such as Twitter for #PD and 3D printing, laser cutting and robots in the classroom. All events take place in the training lab of the Technology WIN! office at 3439 Brook Crossing Dr. in Brandon.

Visit TechnologyWin.com to learn more. Register for events at http://techwin.me/pr.

Women’s Health & Wellness Adds New Member To Team

Marian A. Sampson, M.D. was recently introduced as the newest member of the Women’s Health & Wellness team seeing patients in the Brandon and Riverview offices.

Dr. Sampson completed her OB/GYN Residency at Bayfront in St. Petersburg bringing 12 years of OB/GYN experience to the practice.

The dedicated staff at Women’s Health & Wellness is transforming women’s health care with a personal approach that starts well before childbirth and embraces the total you. Women’s Health & Wellness uses advanced medical technology, and a caring support staff at both locations will help you achieve your most important and urgent needs.

Many health plans accepted. Hours are Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with lunch 12 Noon-1:30 p.m.

Women’s Health & Wellness is located at 815 S. Parsons Ave. in Brandon and 13148 Vail Ridge Dr. in Riverview.

Call 571-2777 to schedule your appointment. Visit https://whnw.net/.

Dental Arts Prosthetics Celebrates New Location With Ribbon Cutting

On April 18, Mark A. Jack, CDT, along with family, friends, chamber members, employees, and dentists on board, celebrated the ribbon-cutting for Dental Arts Prosthetics, at its new location, 203 N Parsons Ave., across the street from The First Baptist Church.

Dental Arts Prosthetics creates dentures and removable appliances dentists order by prescription. It has been making dentures for 40 years, of which 20 years has been in the Brandon area. Visit http://dentalartsprosthetics.com/.

Toy Collection For St. Joseph’s Children Hospital

Lisa Wheeler, a loan officer with FBC Mortgage, is partnering with the Tampa Jeep Krewe to collect new unwrapped toys to support St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital ‘Christmas in July’ Toy Drive on Wednesday, June 6 at 859 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. The Tampa Jeep Krewe has collected over $50,000 in donated toys and money over the past three years and has set a goal of $30,000 for this year.

Please donate new toys that are entertaining but also easy to clean. Toys that can be played with in bed are especially wonderful for children who are unable to get up from bed.

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce will be present for a ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m. and The Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce will be present for a ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Please RSVP to Lisa@Lisa-Wheeler.net.

Mainstream Boutique Offers Chance To Win $300 Gift Card

In honor of National Best Friend’s Day, stop in to the Boutique Friday to Sunday, June 8-10 with your best friend and tell why they are your best friend to enter a chance to win a $300 gift card to Mainstream Boutique.

Mainstream Boutique is located in Winthrop Town Centre at 11232 Sullivan St. in Riverview.

Call 643-0090 or visit https://mainstreamboutique.com/pages/riverview.

Be Happy Boutique Now Offering Online

Be Happy Boutique offers personalized service and can assist you in finding the perfect gift.

There are lots of great selections of gifts, candles, apparel, & jewelry, just to name a few. Gift certificates are also available.

Now you can shop online at www.behappyboutique.com. Be Happy Boutique is located at 11369 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. Call 677-2300.