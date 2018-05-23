The Brandon League of Fine Arts (BLFA) Annual Members’ Show is currently on exhibit in the Mook Gallery at Center Place of Brandon. There are 46 pieces from the members in the show. Every type of medium from oil, acrylic and jewelry to alcohol ink on yupo, stained glass mosaic and pastel on sandpaper is represented in the show.

The 2018 Members’ Show was judged by Debra Bryant, a local artist from Plant City. Bryant said, “The Annual BLFA Members’ Show is quite a treat for the community, and it was a joy and an honor to judge.” Bryant added, “It is a feast for the artist and art lover and I had quite a time narrowing the field for the awards offered.”

First Place was awarded to Marsha Nelson for her photograph, “In the Pink.” Bryant said, “’In the Pink’ by Marsha Nelson struck me with its contrasting color and values as well a sit composition. It has an overall appeal that kept drawing me back to look again.”

Second Place was awarded to Beth Smedley for her mixed media piece, “Bird Story.” Third Place went to Guy Learn for “Pennsylvania Paradise,” an oil piece. There were four Honorable Mention Awards given to Charles Stierlen, Bonnie Phillips, Elizabeth Johnson and Susan Weilbacher. Bryant said, “I could easily have used three more Honorable Mentions. All those chosen had stiff competition.”

In addition to these awards, the community supports the show through three additional awards. The Chuck McLaughlin Award is sponsored by Liz McLaughlin in honor of her husband’s love of watercolors and his support of BLFA. This award went to Sue Allen for her watercolor piece, “Landforms IV.”

Bay Area Cardiology supports two From the Heart Awards. These went to Douglas Steinbarger for his pastel piece, “Marshall Morning” and to David Bahm for “Roy’s on 66,” an acrylic piece.

The BLFA has been bringing fine arts to the community for the past 59 years. The next show is Artworks which takes place in September and will be shown at Center Place.

Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. Visit www.blfa.us.