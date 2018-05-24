Father’s Day is a special day to celebrate fatherhood and recognize the influence of fathers or father figures in our lives. The Apostle Paul taught that to honor one’s earthly father is not only a commandment but also the first commandment attached with a promise for those who obey. “Honor your father and mother—which is the first commandment with a promise—that it may go well with you and that you may enjoy long life on the earth.” Ephesians 6:2-3

However, Father’s Day may find some of us less than joyful – maybe you recently lost your father, had an absent father, or are faced with infertility and unable to become a father. If any of these scenarios sound familiar, you can still use this day to honor your Heavenly Father. I want to encourage you to celebrate the day in spite of any unhappy circumstances. Our Heavenly Father is the perfect father who loves us unconditionally. And, that is something worth celebrating this Father’s Day.

The Good Dad: Becoming the Father You Were Meant to Be

By: Jim Daly

Help your children grow into godly men and women. With expertise, humor, and a wealth of stories, this book shows fathers that God can make good dads into great ones–despite their upbringing or mistakes. He’ll encourage you to become a better father each day by building relationships through love, grace, patience and fun.

First Time Dad: The Stuff You Really Need to Know

By: John Fuller

This book offers soon to be dads and new dads a head start on the stuff a dad really needs to know. Co-host of Focus on the Family broadcast and a father of six, author John Fuller helps you avoid common fathering mistakes, keep your marriage alive, set priorities, and understand the power of your words.

52 Things Kids Need from a Dad

By: Jay K. Payleitner

You spend a lot of time with your kids, but do you know what they really need? Offering straightforward advice and step-up-to-the-mark challenges, this book will empower you to be a confident father by providing a year’s worth of focused, doable activities such as uncomplicated ways to be an example and how to handle difficult subjects.

First Team Dad: Your Playbook for a Winning Family

By: J. Drew Pittman

Competitive sports are filled with lessons about motivation, perseverance, hard work and collaboration – all transferable to everyday life. Learn how to apply these principles to the most important arena you’ll ever play in: your home. A man doesn’t need to be a professional athlete to learn and use these lessons. Improve family life and help create a winning family team.