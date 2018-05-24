Conservative And Private Social Media Network Offers Alternative To Facebook

After Facebook blocked more than 70 million people from Steven Andrew’s Christian messages, he decided to launch a powerful Christian social media network. It has an attractive name to unite the nation of USA.Life and people are signing up in droves. The new social network hopes to launch this summer.

“USA.Life is safer than Facebook and Twitter, because we enable users to keep their privacy,” he said.

Andrew is a leading Silicon Valley technology and Christian leader, who has led Fortune 500 quality initiatives for Cisco, Better Homes and Gardens, Stanford, Sega and others. He is building USA.Life so people are “safe, strong and blessed.”

Instead of communicating to 5 million people per month as in 2016, Facebook showed Andrew’s posts to 97,685 people last month. Andrew has almost half a million followers. “Facebook blocks more than 98% of my reach,” he said. “That means 4.9 million people per month are missing.”

Put Prayer Back In America’s Schools With Prayer Wristbands

Pray Live, a division of the Maryland Prayer Center, is responding to gun violence in America by giving concerned school children and their families prayer wristbands to wear. The organization’s founder, Wenda Royster, said God gave her an urgent message.

“I created wristbands for mass distribution across the Country to remind our children that God is there with them, and that prayer changes things,” said Royster. She adds that the bands are red, which is symbolic of the blood of Jesus and they include a short prayer as well as the scripture Luke 18:1, “Always pray and not give up.”

Royster explained that this movement is not about religion or denomination, but rather about how prayer changes things to include behavior.

“We must take our pleas to a higher power, inviting God back in our schools, if we want to see real change in our schools.”

Fox Television Resurrects Tim Allen’s Family-Friendly Show, Last Man Standing

Last Man Standing was resurrected at Fox for Season 7 after ABC canceled the popular show. The show’s original cast, including Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders and Jordan Masterson, will also return.

“When I heard the offer to create more episodes of Last Man Standing, I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It’s the fans. I could not be more grateful for the fans who wrote petitions and kept up the passion and incredible support for the show.”

Last Man Standing tells the story of a married father of three who tries to maintain his manliness in a world often dominated by women. The show averaged 8.3 million viewers for the 2016-17 season on ABC. It was the network’s second most-watched comedy, after Modern Family. However, ABC canceled the sitcom in May 2016 despite its high ratings. Many speculated at the time that the network axed the series over its politics — a rumor that ABC vehemently denied at the time.

Allen, a conservative himself who has voiced his support for Trump, played Mike Baxter, who is also politically conservative on the show. The 64-year-old told Fox News that he was overwhelmed by the support of his fans.

Last Man Standing is expected to return sometime in the 2018-19 season. For more information, visit www.timallen.com or follow Allen on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ofctimallen.