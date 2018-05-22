Photos courtesy of Landon Crews

Newsome High School senior Landon Crews achieved his dream of becoming a pro wrestler on January 20 when he made his pro debut, winning his first match against Frankie Morris. The four-year Newsome football linebacker will be competing in a Continental Championship Wrestling event this Saturday, May 26 at Newsome High School. This will be his seventh match with CCW. “We are excited about bringing the community together,” said Crews.

Crews, who graduated May 22, has been a wrestling fan his whole life. His favorite wrestler growing up was The Undertaker. As a sophomore, he won an open tryout for the Continental Championship Wrestling league, based out of Jacksonville, to make the roster and receive training.

The matches will include “New Breed” Landon Crews against Daniel Anderson, and the title match will feature heavyweights Solo Jones vs “The Outlaw” Jamie McKinnon. The legendary “Rock and Roll” Chris Turner, who has been wrestling for over 28 years, will tag-team with Logan Stevens, facing Frankie Morris and Darryon Drummond for the tag-team championship. “I’m looking forward to competing in front of my friends and family,” said Crews.

Doors open at 6:30 with the matches starting at 7:30. Tickets will be $10 at the door. Advanced tickets can be purchased for $9 through the Newsome football program.

According to Crews, CCW has been putting on shows for 28 years in the South. They have held shows in North Carolina, South Carolina, North Florida and Georgia.

Crews wants to continue his wrestling career after high school, going on tour with the CCW as a pro wrestler. “I want to make it to the top,” said Crews. “This company has been growing every single day, and I just want to be a part of it.”

For more information about the CCW, you can visit their website at www.CCWrestling.biz.

“Fans can expect high-flying traditional wrestling and a big night of family fun,” said Crews.