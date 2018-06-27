Tickets are on sale for the Monster Jam® Triple Threat Series, brought to you locally by Metro PCS and 1-800-Ask Gary. It will be held on Saturday, August 25 in Tampa at Amalie Arena. Feld Entertainment produces and is presenting this live touring family experience.

The new season will bring motorsport fans to the edge of their seats with adrenaline-charged, high-flying, four-wheel excitement that is fun for the entire family and is unlike anything ever seen at the stadium style events.

Monster Jam® Triple Threat Arena Tour will feature the eight most intense athletes. Fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each competitor using customized high-powered vehicles: Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and the famous Monster Jam trucks closer to the action than ever before.

Shows will take place at 1 p.m. on August 25 with a Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. to 12 Noon. The Pit Party will take place inside the venue on the arena floor. Pit Party passes are available for purchase in advance as well via the Venue Box Office, monsterjam.com or for Group Sales information, please call Feld Direct 866-248-8740. There will be a second show at 7 p.m.

Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable, Monster Jam takes center stage in the world’s most iconic venues like Amalie Arena, sporting meticulously manicured dirt tracks created with the sole purpose of pushing these perfectly engineered, larger-than-life trucks to the limit.

Monster Jam is one of the only sports where male and female world-class drivers, some generational rivals, are equals competing for the same championship on the same track. Following racing, just like the stadium show at Raymond James Stadium, Monster Jam fans in every city will have the chance to vote for the truck winner in the donut, wheelie and freestyle competitions by real-time, in-arena fan voting on their smartphones. This tour features two female athletes among the eight total competitors.

All tickets are reserved. To be one of the first to know about any other promotions and gain access to the best seating in the arena, sign up to become a Feld Entertainment preferred member at FeldEntertainment.com.

For more information on a Monster Jam, visit MonsterJam.com or follow via social channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.