Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Held At The Bridges

The Bridges Assisted Living Community will host a support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, family members and caregivers. The support group will meet quarterly on the last Wednesday of the month. The upcoming meeting will be held on July 25 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Guest speakers will present on a variety of topics such as mobility, balance, cognition, medication, and nutrition. The purpose of the support group is to share information, offer mutual support and gain additional information from area experts. There is no fee to attend. Please RSVP to Janet at 413-8900.

Last Call For Entries In Tampa Bay Community Water-Wise Awards

Tampa Bay Water, the University of Florida IFAS Extension and the Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ program are accepting final entries for the 2018 Tampa Bay Community Water-Wise Awards. The deadline is quickly approaching and Tampa Bay Water urges all applicants to apply today. The application is available at tampabaywaterwise.org and must be received by Saturday, June 30.

Residents, businesses, and community organizations in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties are eligible to apply.

Winners receive a custom-made, mosaic landscape stepping stone created by a local artist and the award is presented during a ceremony with county commissioners, city council members or mayors within their local governments.

Each landscape entry is evaluated and scored on-site by a University of Florida IFAS County Extension representative during regular business hours; applicants are not required to be present for this evaluation.

Getting your hands on the award stone requires balancing Florida-friendly plants and landscape elements with attractive design and minimal maintenance, as well as using water-efficient irrigation techniques that reduce water use.

Winning landscapes represent the beauty and resiliency of our natural environment, and awards are given to those who are truly committed to conserving our water resources.

If your yard combines elements of beauty, creativity and water efficiency – don’t wait until the deadline, apply today at tampabaywaterwise.org.

LifeCare’s Latte For Life Ladies Night Fundraiser

On Thursday, July 26 from 6:30-9 p.m., the LifeCare Network will host its annual Latte for Life—a Ladies Night Out fundraiser. The event will take place at the Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

Guests will have the opportunity to sample specialty desserts and coffees and paint with Pinot’s Palette. The night will also feature a client testimony, a ministry update and chance to give financially to the organization.

LifeCare’s mission statement is “to lead those we serve to the unconditional love of Christ as we protect the sanctity of human life, promote biblical sexuality, and proclaim God’s plan for marriage and the family.”

Ladies can register to attend as guests or host a table of eight. For information or to sign up, visit www.lifecarenetwork.net/latteforlife.php or call 654-0491.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Looking For Local Bands Ready To Battle For Stardom

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is calling on local bands to take the stage at the Hard Rock Cafe for the chance to play at this year’s 97x Next Big Thing.

As part of this year’s ‘Hard Rock Rising Tampa – Battle of the Bands,’ music acts will have to, quite literally, battle it out for their shot at next level fame.



Registration is open and all entrants will need to be at least 16 years of age and submit a completed Reverb Nation webpage with two original song uploads. Submission period ends on Friday, June 29, at 4 p.m.

On Monday, July 9, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa will announce three finalists from all eligible entrants to participate in the live competition. In addition, three wild card finalists will be chosen.

The property will solicit fans via a social media vote to select the last wildcard finalist among the four wildcard finalists from Monday, July 9 through Friday, July 13.

On Monday, July 16, the property will announce online the three finalist bands and the one wild card finalist band who will battle at the Live Competition on Wednesday, August 1, at Hard Rock Cafe Tampa.

The Live Competition will produce one Grand Prize winner who will win a performance slot at 97x Next Big Thing 2018 at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. The Grand Prize winner will also receive an ‘Insta-Band’ package from Dean Guitars that includes one five-piece drum kit, two electric guitars and one electric bass guitar.

For full rules and more information on ‘Hard Rock Rising Tampa – Battle of the Bands,’ please visit www.TampaHardRock.com/Rising.