‘Tennis For Fun’ Competes At Florida Special Olympic Summer Games

Florida Special Olympics Summer games were held May 18-19 at ESPN Wide World of Sports with the tennis competition held at the USTA National Campus at Lake Nona in Orlando. Thirty-three athletes from the ‘Tennis For Fun’ programs competed in singles match play and individual tennis skills. The ‘Tennis For Fun’ delegation was the largest in the state. A total of 134 special Olympic tennis players competed from around the state. The ‘Tennis For Fun’ athletes won 14 gold medals, 10 silver medals, five bronze medals, and four ribbons.

Now in its 18th year, the ‘Tennis For Fun’ program is a free tennis clinic for special needs athletes. It is run entirely by volunteers. BSAC has donated court time for the TFF program for 17 years.

The programs are in need of dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers… no tennis experience needed. For more information visit our website at www.tennisforfun.org.

Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month.

A variety of speakers will provide information on topics relating to swallowing, balance, walking, speaking, mobility, exercise, self-care, cognition, and memory, all of which can be impacted by Parkinson’s Disease.

Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center is located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon.

For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Enjoy Social Dancing

Plant City Social Dance will be holding its July dances, on the Saturday, July 14 and 28 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square, located at 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City. Enjoy dancing on a 3,000 sq. ft. floating wood floor. DJ Ken Miller will play music for social dancers.

The cost is $6. No alcohol is to be brought on the property. Bring your own snacks, drinks and what table service you will need.

For info, email pcsocialdanceclub@inbox.com or visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.

Living Healthy In A Toxic World

In a world full of toxins there are some simple ways to limit your exposure. Join in on Saturday, June 23 at 2 p.m. to learn about safer products to help you and your family start a healthier, less toxic way of life. You will hear from three guest speakers on good for you products by Juice Plus, BeautyCounter and doTERRA.

Swag bags for the first 10 RSVPs Please RSVP to Bridgette at bewellwithbridge@gmail.com.