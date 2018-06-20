Whether you are just embarking into adulthood or looking to change or advance your career, you may be surprised to learn that Hillsborough County Schools offers technical certifications and adult education at affordable rates. There is a program for you at one of many convenient Hillsborough Technical Colleges.

At Aparicio-Levy Technical College, students can choose from a variety of programs that will set them on the path to success. What is the best thing? Dr. James Goode, site principal wants to emphasize that students can be on their way, “To a career in a year or less with no loans to repay. We assist them in finding grants only.” In the Computer Systems and Informational Technology program, learn to diagnose, repair, install, and configure hardware and software; connect network devices and administer Local Area Networks (LAN); and gain an understanding of cybersecurity. Upon completion of coursework, graduates will be prepared for certifications and an entry level career in the Information Technology (IT) industry. This program offers classes during the day Monday thru Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Additionally, Aparicio-Levey also offers great programs in community safety. The Fire Fighter I and II program prepares candidates to take the State certification. The curriculum follows the framework set by the Florida Bureau of Fire Standards and Training and meets the requirements for the Florida Department of Education. This program accepts candidates in cohorts at different times of the year. You can also train to become a 911 operator in the Public Safety Telecommunicator Program where you will train for employment as a dispatcher for police, fire, and ambulance services. If interested, this program is on hold until late fall, but they are taking names for a wait list.

Interested in helping animals? You can become a certified Veterinary Assistant where you will gain hands on experience in lab skills for monitoring animal health and identifying diseases. You will also gain valuable experience in grooming and pet care. Upon successful completion of the program, students will be qualified to take the industry certification test through the FVMA to become a Certified Veterinary Assistant. Classes are held Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 3p.m. Aparicio-Levy also offers English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes in morning or evening time slots to help students hone and improve English-speaking skills. Finally, coming soon in 2019, they are slated to offer home health classes including paths to become a Patient Care Technician or Home Health Aide.

For information, visit http://altc.mysdhc.org/Home%20Page or call 740-4884 College office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. It is located at 10119 E. Ellicott St. in Tampa.