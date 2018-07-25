Individuals will get an opportunity to cook an authentic Mexican dish at the Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium located in Brandon on September 14. Chef Rene Valenzuela, who founded Taco Bus, will be returning to the kitchen to conduct a demonstration style class on Mole with chicken, the “King of Mexican Food.”

This class does cost $55 a person and comes with beer, wine and a full menu. Those in attendance will be cooking a brick colored mole that derives from the Mexican State of Guerrero. Mole can be described as a sauce made with numerous dry chilies, spices and thickened with seeds and nuts.

Before founding Taco Bus, Valenzuela had a popular Mexican food restaurant with regional cooking from the northern states of Mexico in his native town in Monterrey, Mexico. He immigrated to the United States in 1995. At the time, he could not afford a Brick and Mortar, but instead went in another direction by starting in the streets of Tampa with a food truck.

In addition, he appeared on three episodes of the Food Network’s show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with celebrity chef Guy Fieri. Valenzuela was also featured on Travel Channel’s Man V. Food and the Cooking Channel’s Eat St. as well.

In addition, he is planning to open a smaller kitchen concept called Rene’s Mexican Kitchen in the Seminole Heights area sometime in the early fall of this year.

Valenzuela shares how he feels in regards to the upcoming class at the Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium.

“I am back to my true love, which includes cooking, teaching and bringing wonderful Mexican food from all the corners of Mexico,” Valenzuela said.

To register for the class or to learn more, visit https://www.rollingpinonline.com. The store is located at 2080 Badlands Dr. in Brandon and is open Monday through Wednesday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Call 653-2418.

Later in August, Tampa Lightning Pit master BBQ Chef Todd Lopez will host classes. In addition, Riverview High School graduate and popular chef Richie Farina will be hosting Rolling Pin classes later in the year. Chef Farina currently has a series on the Cooking Channel airing Thursdays at 9 p.m.