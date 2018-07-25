One of the Brandon area’s favorite parks received a face lift recently. The county celebrated the end of a two phase renovation project at Paul Sanders Park, located at the intersection of Bloomingdale and Kings Avenues, with a dedication and tree planting ceremony last month.

The park, known for its shaded areas thanks to many large trees, received a new, expanded playground with next-generation equipment in the first phase of the renovation last year and an additional parking area and entrance, water bottle filling station and security fence in the recently completed second phase.

“This park has always been special to our department because we realize how special it is to the community,” said Director of Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation, Rick Valdez at the dedication event. “It is one of the most heavily used parks in the county and it deserved some upgrades to make it even more enjoyable.”

The new playground equipment was carefully chosen to encourage children of all abilities to climb, run and play and includes pieces designed to help children on the autism spectrum who can become over stimulated in traditional playground situations.

“The thought that went in to making sure the playground is accessible to all is much appreciated,” said Brandon Chamber of Commerce President Rick Lewis. “It is places like this that help Brandon continue to be one of the best places to work, live and play.”

At the end of the dedication ceremony, county officials and community leaders joined a group of children in planting a magnolia tree in the park.

“Trees are one of the reasons this park is so popular, so it is very fitting that we are dedicating it with a new tree that can be enjoyed by generations to come,” said County Commissioner Stacy White during the event. “The county’s great love for resources and care for our families is evident through the work put into this project.”

Paul Sanders Park is located at 3319 S. Kings Ave. For more information, visit www.hcflGOV.net.