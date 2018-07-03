Vendors Sought For Craft Show

The Elks Lodge 2672 will be hosting a Craft Show on Saturday, September 29 and are looking for vendors to participate. If interested, please contact Harv Berman at 938-4110.

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Held At The Bridges

The Bridges Assisted Living Community will host a support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, family members and caregivers. The support group will meet quarterly on the last Wednesday of the month. The upcoming meeting will be held on July 25 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Guest speakers will present on a variety of topics such as mobility, balance, cognition, medication, and nutrition. The purpose of the support group is to share information, offer mutual support and gain additional information from area experts. There is no fee to attend. Please RSVP to Janet at 413-8900.

Sgt. Walter P Ryan Marines Attend Department Convention

Members of the Sgt. Walter P. Ryan Detachment attended the Department of Florida Marine Corps League Annual Convention at the Sheraton Orlando North/Maitland Florida June 7-10. During the time spent at the convention, members were able to attend the leadership school the business meeting where new Department Officers were elected and the formal banquet on Saturday. Friday evening there was also the Grand Growl of the Military Order of the Devil Dogs which is the Fun and Honor Society of the Marine Corps League.

Enjoy Social Dancing

Plant City Social Dance will be holding dances on Saturday, July 14 and 28 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square, located at 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City. Enjoy dancing on a 3,000 sq. ft. floating wood floor. DJ Ken Miller will play music for social dancers.

The cost is $6. No alcohol is to be brought on the property. Bring your own snacks, drinks and what table service you will need. For more information, email pcsocialdanceclub@inbox.com or visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.

Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month.

A variety of speakers will provide information on topics relating to swallowing, balance, walking, speaking, mobility, exercise, self-care, cognition, and memory, all of which can be impacted by Parkinson’s Disease.

Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Theatre Arts And Dance Alliance Presents The Lion King, Jr.

Theatre Arts and Dance Alliance will present its Annual Summer Musical, Disney’s The Lion King, Jr. The 90 minute musical is based on the Broadway production, directed by Julie Taymor, and the 1994 Disney film. This production features over 40 students.

The Lion King, Jr. features classic songs from the 1994 film, such as Hakuna Matata and the Academy Award®-winning Can You Feel the Love Tonight, as well as additional songs penned for the Broadway production.

This production of Disney’s Lion King, Jr. will be lead by Director Lindsey Clinton Kraack, Music Director Jason Kraack, Choreographer Mitsie Kraack, Lighting Design Mike Wood, Dound Design Stephen Kraack and Costume Design by Mary Kraack.

Performances will take place Friday and Saturday, June 29, 30, July 6 and 7 at Joe E. Newsome High School Auditorium at16550 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 students. HCPS teachers will be admitted for free. To purchase tickets, visit www.tadance.com. For more information, contact Mitsie Kraack at 571-0901 or office@tadance.com.