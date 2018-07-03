If you listen to contemporary Christian music, chances are you have heard one of Jamie Grace’s songs—her hits include: Hold Me featuring TobyMac, Beautiful Day and You Lead. The singer-songwriter stylistically weaves elements of pop, folk and hip-hop to fashion her unmistakable sound.

Grace is a two-time GRAMMY® Nominee and the 2012 GMA Dove Award’s ‘New Artist of the Year.’ In 2017, she released her third studio album, ’91, titled after her birth year. Grace continues to garner fans through YouTube and her reality show, The Jamie Grace Show.

On Thursday, July 5, Grace fans have an opportunity to listen to her music live when her Best Friends Tour makes a stop at the Beit Tehila Community Church in Brandon. The concert begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

As a tribute to her fans, Grace organized the Best Friends Tour. Beit Tehila Community Church was handpicked as a venue after local resident Layesha McDonald (12), submitted her name as one of Grace’s biggest fans.

“I got my start on YouTube, and so as a YouTuber, I feel like I get really close to my fans as we communicate through the comments on social media,” said Grace. “We’re going to the hometown of my biggest fans, doing a show at their church—no matter how small the church is, and doing it as a VIP-style, acoustic-driven concert.”

Pastor Nick Plummer of Beit Tehila is thrilled to be hosting the concert and said, “We strongly believe in building a strong community and raising up the next generation. The music of Jamie Grace reaches the next generation.”

Grace, a daughter of a pastor who grew up in the church, continued, “The Christian faith is such an amazing thing and when we can get together and show God’s love in our own home and community that’s when I think we can really make a difference. I just want to come and spend time with these amazing communities.”

General admission is $30 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at https://topraise.net/jamie-grace-concert/ or at the door, although seating is limited. Beit Tehila is located at 1705 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon.

For more information about the concert, please call 654-2222 or visit https://topraise.net/jamie-grace-concert/. To learn more about Grace, visit http://jamiegrace.com.