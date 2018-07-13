Plant City Entertainment will present their production of Once Upon A Mattress this July at their theatre located at 101 N. Thomas St. in historic downtown Plant City. Performances will be held on Friday, July 13, 20 and 27; Saturday, July 14, 21 and 28; and Sunday, July 15, 22 and 29. All shows will be at 8 p.m, except the Sunday Matinees will be performed at 2 p.m.

Adult tickets are $18, tickets for seniors (60 and older) are $14, students (18 and younger) are $14 and PCE members are $12. Groups of 10 or more can get a special rate of $12 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased at Hardee’s Fashions located at 1501 N. Wheeler St. in Plant City, online at www.pceshows.com or at the door.

There will be an opening night special of two tickets for $25.

Once Upon A Mattress was written as an adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale The Princess and The Pea. It is a hilarious musical comedy with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer and book by JayThompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barer. If you thought you knew the fairy tale, you may be in a surprise when you see this musical comedy. The musical received a Tony Nomination for Best Musical and Best Leading Actress for Carol Burnett.

Once Upon A Mattress is a Broadway musical comedy that launched the career of Carol Burnett who originated the role of Princess Winnifred in 1959. According to Shirley Outen, Media Liaison with Plant City Entertainment, “This show was selected because it is a lighthearted musical comedy that will leave audience members exiting the theatre with smiles on their faces and songs on their lips.”

Outen said, “The show is based on the fairy tale The Princess and The Pea, but this musical takes the story to new levels.”

Outen added, “Plant City Entertainment performed the musical back in in 1989. It has been requested many times again since then.”

Once Upon A Mattress is directed by Kristen Permenter. The cast includes 10 wonderfully talented local actors. There is also an Ensemble of 14 local actors and actresses. This is a show you will not want to miss.

For more Information, please visit www.pceshows.com.