The Art Factory at Winthrop Arts, located at 11267 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview (behind Remi’s Mini Donuts in Winthrop), is entering it’s third year of offering fine arts classes to children five to 18 years old. The Art Factory is open Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Art classes are also offered on select Saturdays throughout the year and are open to everyone.

Registration for fall afternoon classes is now available at www.winthroparts.org. You can select from a myriad of fine arts classes. Classes will be offered from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Students can come for one class a week or as many as they want. There is a four week minimum and students must be pre-registered for all classes.

The Art Factory is unique in that students receive fine arts instruction from talented professional artists and educators. “At the Art Factory, we think of ourselves as artists sharing our love of art with fellow artists,” said Bryant Martinez, the Winthrop Town Artist and Lead Art Instructor at the Art Factory. “We do not grade or judge the children’s art. We encourage creativity and want them to become both artists and patrons of the arts.”

This year, you can select from a number of fine arts classes including drawing and painting (including acrylic, water color and oil crayons) fabrics (both beginner and intermediate) mosaics and ceramics. In addition, the Art Factory offers some really interesting classes including glass art and The Art of Creative Storytelling, in the latter class, students make up stories or retell old classics in their own voice. “Our students have filmed Willie Wonka And The Art Factory and Purple Day. These were both fun projects,” said Martinez. Both films can be found on at www.winthroparts.org or on YouTube.

“We are excited about the third year of the Art Factory. We have expanded our fine art classes this year with new instructors joining the team to offer new mediums to our students,” said Matthew Hamilton, President of the Winthrop Arts Board of Visionaries.

Tours of the Art Factory can be scheduled by contacting Kathy at 758-5161. A complete list of the classes and the times they are offered can be found at www.winthroparts.org under Art Factory.