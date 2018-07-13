Historic downtown Plant City has many hidden gems. Its newest is the Sparkman House Luxury Bed and Breakfast located at 707 N. Collins Ave. Theresa and Ken Clinton have lovingly restored the house built in 1905 to a lovely and beautiful home.

There are five bedrooms in the main house and a full suite in the separate Carriage House. This B&B is perfect for a quiet getaway, a small bridal or baby shower, a corporate retreat or even an intimate wedding.

With your stay, you can relax in a luxuriously appointed room, enjoy a gourmet breakfast prepared by the on site chef, and mingle with other guests during the Sparkman House Mingle Hour. If you stay in the Carriage House, you can enjoy your gourmet breakfast in your room.

The guests rooms and Carriage House are double occupancy and great for couples or adults celebrating a special occasion. All have smart TVs and there is WiFi through the house.

Outside, you can relax in the outdoor lounge or stretch out on the wrap around porch. The Sparkman House has five wood burning fireplaces that will be just what you need on those cool Florida evenings.

Theresa Clinton is the consummate Innkeeper. She is affable and welcoming. She designed and decorated the house filling it with beautiful North Carolina furniture, chandeliers and other charming decor. It is simply stunning. When asked why a B&B in this house, Clinton said, “since our children are grown and off to college, we wanted a simpler life so we looked to Plant City. We stumbled across this house, and when I saw it, I instantly fell in love.”

“It has been a secret love of mine to own a B&B, so when we found out the house was zoned for that, we thought it would be nice to open one in a historic home built by a family that had an impact on the development of Plant City.”

John Gadsden Sparkman built the home in 1905 for his family. He was a businessman and was one of the influential pioneers who helped build Plant City. Sparkman served as mayor of Plant City for several terms. The Sparkman family lived in the home until the 1960’s.

For more information and to make a reservation, please visit www.Sparkmanhouse.com.