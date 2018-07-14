Bloomingdale student Devin Bagley, one of 15 students, attended the Harding University College of Pharmacy summer camp from June 17-22.

Devin chose to attend Harding University’s Pharmacy Camp to further build his interest in pharmacy and better understand the profession while gaining information regarding a major that would be beneficial for when he enters Harding this fall.

Devin said, “Pharmacy camp gave me an introduction into the field and a look into the tasks that pharmacists do on a day to day basis. Not only do Pharmacists fill prescriptions in retail centers, but, many work in hospitals and laboratories. I also discovered that Pharmacists create IVs for patients in hospitals.”

Students learned about pharmaceutical research experiments and spent time shadowing professionals. Additionally, they interacted with College of Pharmacy faculty and students to better understand the necessary academic preparations for pharmacy school.

Devon especially enjoyed lab work. He said, “The professors explained how they sometimes put medicine into lollipops to make it easier for the patients to ingest. We got to make lollipops and add flavors and colors.”

He is the son of Daryl and Desh Bagley, owners of TechPlayzone, which offers science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) workshops for students ages 7-17. Devon facilitates during TechPlayzone summer camps teaching kids to code using Python, Minecraft, and Raspberry Pi.

According to his mom Desh, “He has a natural gift for math and science. His Dad and I wanted to make sure that he had exposure to various careers in STEM. The pharmacy camp at Harding University seemed like a good opportunity for Devin since the college’s Pharmacy School is highly ranked, and Devin will be a freshman at Harding this fall on academic scholarship.”

After going to pharmacy camp Devin knew that he definitely wants to be a pharmacist. “It will be a very worthwhile career to help people in my local community to live healthier and heal faster. I hope to use my experience in robotics and programming in the field of pharmacy to help create new innovative approaches to prescription processing and medication management.”

To learn more about the programs and services offered by the College of Pharmacy, visit www.harding.edu/pharmacy or call 501-279-5528.