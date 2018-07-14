The Children’s Cancer Center (CCC) hosted 25 cancer and chronic blood disorder survivors and their siblings aged 5-12 during the week of June 25 at the annual Kite Camp. Kite Camp is a week-long day camp filled with educational and recreational activities.

CCC Director of Programs and Family Services Sharin Nelson is the coordinator of the camp, which had a sports theme this summer. Throughout the week, the kids participated in ice skating and golfing and also attended a Rays game. On June 28, the kids went to Top Golf and then to Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in Valrico for a complimentary lunch.

“To see the kids having fun, to not be stuck at the doctor’s office or in the hospital waiting room, to see them trying new things, skating, golfing, to introduce them to other kids and become friends,” Nelson said. “There are so many little wins we see throughout the week.”

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s owner Jeff Fuerst was honored to host the camp for lunch. He emphasized his main goal is to help organizations in our community however possible.

“When they asked me about hosting, I immediately put myself in a position where I think, “What if that was my kid?’ and then I asked, ‘What can I do to help you?’” Fuerst said. “There was no hesitation on it.”

The CCC Kite Camp is offered on two different weeks during the summer. One week is for children currently being treated and the second week is for survivors. The goal of the camp and the CCC is to help and support families that have a child diagnosed with cancer or chronic blood disorder.

The center is a non-profit organization with 24 different programs to help parents, the children and their siblings. The CCC, located in Tampa, works with nearly 500 families from Tampa, St. Pete, Sarasota and Bradenton.

“We want them to know they’re not alone and we’re here. They’re not going to fight alone,” said Nelson.

For information or to donate to the CCC, visit childrenscancercenter.org or call 367-5437. For information about Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Valrico, call 655-1055, or visit their location at 2561 E. State Rd 60.