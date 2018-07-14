On Thursday, August 16, the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2018 Hob Nob at TPepin Hospitality Centre located at 4121 N. 50th St. in Tampa. The Hob Nob begins at 5 p.m. The cost to attend is just $20 if purchased in advance and $25 at the door. Students are invited to attend for just $10.

The Hob Nob is an opportunity for residents to meet and mingle with candidates who are running for local, state and national office just weeks before the Primary Election on Tuesday, August 28. This event is open to the community.

In addition to meeting with the candidates, attendees will be treated to craft beer samplings and gourmet pizza and finger foods.

According to Rick Lewis, the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce CEO, “2018 is a unique year for East Hillsborough County and the greater Brandon community as we have a lot of candidates running for office who come from our area.” Lewis added, “The Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce is first and foremost a civic organization. It is our job to serve the community. We want to help everyone in the community to be informed on the issues that we face. We also want to give residents a chance to meet face to face with the candidates who will have to deal with those very issues.”

At the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce Hob Nob, each candidate will have a dedicated space where residents can talk to them face to face and get answers to questions on where each candidate stands on issues.

In addition, attendees will receive a summary page outlining the issues including the many Amendments that will be on the ballot.

Lewis said, “it is important for us to make sure that the electorate is knowledgeable and informed before they cast their ballots.” Lewis added, “The Supervisor of Elections office estimates that it will take voters upwards of 20 minutes to fill out the ballot. It is therefore important to make sure people understand the issues so they can make informed decisions.”

It is expected that this year’s Hob Nob will be the largest ever hosted by the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce. Do not miss this unique opportunity.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.brandonchamber.com or call 689-1221.