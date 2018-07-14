Enjoy Social Dancing

Plant City Social Dance will be holding its next July dance on Saturday, July 28 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square, located at 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City. Enjoy dancing on a 3,000 sq. ft. floating wood floor. DJ Ken Miller will play music for social dancers.

The cost is $6. No alcohol is to be brought on the property. Bring your own snacks, drinks and what table service you will need.

For more information, email pcsocialdanceclub@inbox.com or visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Held At The Bridges

The Bridges Assisted Living Community will host a support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, family members and caregivers. The support group will meet quarterly on the last Wednesday of the month. The upcoming meeting will be held on July 25 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Guest speakers will present on a variety of topics such as mobility, balance, cognition, medication, and nutrition. The purpose of the support group is to share information, offer mutual support and gain additional information from area experts. There is no fee to attend. Please RSVP to Janet at 413-8900.

Sgt. Walter P Ryan Marines Attend Department Convention

Members of the Sgt. Walter P. Ryan Detachment attended the Department of Florida Marine Corps League Annual Convention at the Sheraton Orlando North/Maitland Florida June 7-10. During the time spent at the convention, members were able to attend the leadership school, the business meeting where new Department Officers were elected and the formal banquet on Saturday. Friday evening there was also the Grand Growl of the Military Order of the Devil Dogs which is the Fun and Honor Society of the Marine Corps League.

Vendors Sought For Craft Show

The Elks Lodge 2672 will be hosting a Craft Show on Saturday, September 29 and are looking for vendors to participate. If interested, please contact Harv Berman at 938-4110 for additional information.

Chief Petty Officers Meeting

The Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Association (TBCPOA) meets the fourth Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza in Tampa. The association is open to all Navy and Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers. It supports the Navy community and awards an annual scholarship to a deserving member or relative of a TBCPOA member. The TBCPOA holds fund raisers for the scholarship fund during the year and coordinates with the active duty Chiefs Association (Suncoast CPOA) at MacDill AFB for many of these events. Included are the activities at MacDill and the annual Army-Navy game at a Beef O’Brady’s in the area. The TBCPOA has a closed FaceBook group, TBCPOA, with a meeting calendar of events. For more information, call Chuck Peterman, President, at 767-1569.