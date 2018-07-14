Tampa Bay Lightning To Host Second Annual Bolts Brew Fest

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced today that they will be hosting Bolts Brew Fest at Amalie Arena on Friday, August 17, beginning at 7 p.m. The three-hour event will include craft beers from many different local craft breweries, oversized games, Lightning personalities and more.

General Admission tickets will include unlimited beer sampling and other fun perks to be announced.

There will be more than 100 craft beer varieties from more than 50 local and national breweries for individuals to choose from at the event. The full lineup of participating breweries will be announced prior to the event.

Craft beer enthusiasts can purchase a VIP Admission ticket which will allow them access into the event one hour prior to general admission. VIP includes parking, unlimited beer sampling, early entry from 6-7 p.m. for an extra hour of sampling without the crowds, access to Amalie Arena’s Lexus Lounge featuring exclusive VIP-only beer and food, a Tampa Bay Lightning Locker Room Tour and one complimentary ticket voucher for one Tampa Bay Lightning pre-season game.

Tickets for the event are on sale. Tickets can be purchased by going to Ticketmaster.com.



General Admission through July 5 is $35. Early bird through July 20 is $45 and $55 through August 16. The cost is $65 at the door. VIP admission is $95 through July 5, $105 through July 20 and $125 through August 16. At the door it will cost $150. A Designated Driver ticket will also be available for $35, for General Admission only.

Alexa, Play Hillsborough County Newsflash

If you are one of the growing number of people who are getting to know Amazon’s Alexa, now there’s an easier way than ever to stay up to date on Hillsborough County government happenings.

Hillsborough County is sharing its top headlines, feature tidbits, and calendar items via Alexa, Amazon’s virtual voice assistant. The two to three minute daily updates can be heard on Alexa-enabled electronic devices, such as the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Amazon Fire TV.

To listen, open your Alexa app and download the Hillsborough County Newsflash skill. You can edit the order of your flash briefings under Flash Briefing settings. Then just say: “Alexa, play Hillsborough County Newsflash.”

It’s just another way that Hillsborough County government invites residents and visitors to stay connected. Other ways include: Subscribe to the ‘Friday 5’ weekly email by going to HCFLGov.net/Friday5. Follow @HillsboroughFL on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Look for Hillsborough County posts on the NextDoor social media network for neighborhoods. Sign up for HCFL Alert to receive emergency alerts and urgent notifications. Go toHCFLGov.net/HCFLAlert. Watch HTV on demand via the County’s website or YouTube channel.

Visit HCFLGov.net for information about these and all County services.

Hillsborough County Extension Service Offers Variety Of Programs In July

Hillsborough County Extension Service, in partnership with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, offers a wide variety of interesting educational classes, seminars, and workshops on such topics as parenting, youth development, gardening, nutrition, money management, agriculture, and professional certifications reviews and exams.

For more information about any of these listings, go to the Local Events Calendar at sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough, or call 744-5519.

Child Care Provider Training: Improving Transition Times – Saturday, July 21 At 9 a.m. – Moving from place to place and activity to activity often generates tears, screaming, and tantrums from children. Learn how to smooth transitions to make them productive, fun for children, and stress-free for adults. Class size is limited; registration is required.

To register for this free class, go to the Local Events Calendar at sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough. For more information, contact Diana Converse at 744-5519, ext. 54140, or converse@ufl.edu. It will take place at the Hillsborough County Extension Service, 5339 CR579 in Seffner.

Webinar: Bond Basics – Tuesday, July 24 At 12 Noon – This live, interactive online class will provide valuable information about bonds, risks and returns, and how bonds are valued. Obtain the webinar link on the Local Events Calendar at sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough. It will take place at the Hillsborough County Extension Service, 5339 CR579 in Seffner.

ServSafe Food Manager Certification Class And Exam – Monday, July 30 At 9 a.m. – This class will go over basic food safety recommendations and regulations set forth by the National Restaurant Association, followed by the certification exam. For more information, including pricing and registration, look for the link on the Local Events Calendar atsfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough.

Webinar: Credit Scores – July 31 At 12 Noon – This live, interactive online class will discuss factors that impact credit scores, and explore common myths and misconceptions. Obtain the webinar link by registering; go to the Local Events Calendar at sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough.