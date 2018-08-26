By Matt Nasworthy, Florida Public Affairs Director, AAA

AAA will give Florida 8th graders the chance to go on the trip of a lifetime. The Auto Club Group will hold a contest where winners receive free round trip airfare to Amsterdam, travel insurance, money for passports, and a river cruise through the Netherlands and Belgium.

It is partnering with AMA Waterways and Allianz Global Assistance to provide the trip. A total of 60 students in select states will be chosen to go on what AAA calls the ‘Discovery Crew’ cruise.

The contest runs through Tuesday, September 21. Students can enter at AAA.com/DiscoveryCrew.

To be eligible, students must be entering the 8th grade in good standing; at least 13 years old and reside in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, or select areas of Illinois, Indiana, or Minnesota.

Winners will be selected based on a creative ‘selfie’ showcasing their love for travel, as well as their answers to three essay questions: Why do you want to go on this trip; How do rivers affect the communities through which they run and during the trip, you will meet many people. In what ways do you expect the people you meet to be similar to and different from yourself and your friends and family?

Winners will be notified beginning in October. One parent or legal guardian will serve as a chaperone. Each pair will share a cabin while sailing on the AMA Waterways ‘AmaDante’ ship, from March 28 – April 4, 2019.

“This is the first time AAA has held a contest like this,” said Deborah Haas, Vice President, Travel Products and Services, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “We truly want to inspire young travelers and make the world their classroom. The winners will explore beautiful destinations in The Netherlands and Belgium, learn about the people and their culture; and create memories that will last a lifetime.

“AAA is extremely excited to co-sponsor the contest and trip,” Haas continued. “This would not be possible without our travel partners AMA Waterways – who donated the cruise – and Allianz Global Assistance.”

For official rules, prize descriptions, and eligible zip codes, visit AAA.com/DiscoveryCrew. Sponsors are The Auto Club Group, AmaWaterways, and Allianz Global Assistance (a brand of AGA Service Company).