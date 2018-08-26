Center Place held its Sixth Annual Little Monsters Create Children’s Community Art Show in July. This year, there were more than 120 entries from area children. The show features diverse mediums, and the show is open to any child ages four to 13. An Artists’ Reception was held on Thursday, July 26.

The judge for the show was Jennie Sikora-Muehl, an artist and instructor at Center Place. Sikora-Muehl said, “My first impression of the show was that each artist had fun experimenting with color, design and materials. The youngsters just dove in and created designs from the heart where the older kids really thought about design and how to use shape and color. As a judge, I had the difficult job of selecting award winners amongst this beautiful collection of art. The pieces that I chose for awards were selected because they were outstanding in workmanship, design and details. The artists really went the extra mile to set them apart from other works of art.”

The show was divided into three age groups. The first-place winner in the four to six age group was Cayden Johnson with Footprints in the Sand. Stuffed Fable by Hazel Foister took second place. Third place went to Zoe Gonzalez for Natilda.

In the seven to nine age category, first place went to Dana Eytalis with Reflective. Second place was given to Levi Vogt for Freckles, and third place went to Kurt Carpenter for Boney Head.

The winners in the 10 to 13 age group included first place winner Landon Mallor with The Running Horse, second place winner Evan Fialla with Wren in the Brush, and third place winner Rachel Hope with Galactic Unicorn.

The 3D Category winners included Vaughn Gloetzner who received first place for Face It. Second place went to Dayanara Duran with Wild Ride, and third place went to Tanner Johnson with Sweet Home Alabama.

Center Place offers a Best in Show award, and this was given to Kylie Burt for her piece titled, Selena Gomez.

The Little Monsters Create Art Show is open to every child in the area regardless of their skill level. Sikora-Muehl said, “It is motivational and exciting for the children to create a piece of artwork for the show and then see it hang on the gallery walls.”

Little Monsters Create is held every July, and the deadline to apply is near the end of June. For information, visit www.centerplacebrandon.org.