Rex Chivers of Trexco Turnings in Brandon takes wood and turns it into beautiful works of art. Chivers creates everything from jewelry boxes, salt and pepper mills to pens. He also creates lovely one of a kind furniture such as tables and cradles.

“It is nice to take an old piece of wood and clean it and turn it into something,” said Chivers. Everything that Chivers creates is unique and original. “No two of anything is alike,” said Chivers.

Chivers’ furniture and cradles are custom made. The price of an original work of art created by Chivers depends on what type of wood is used and how much work goes into creating and producing the item.

“The first discussion I have with a potential client is centered around determining what kind of wood they would like to use. This will also help determine the budget. Once the type of wood and budget are determined, I then create the piece, said Chivers.

Chivers has lived in the area since 1993. Prior to becoming a full time, professional artist, Chivers had prior careers. For 20 years, he worked as a machinist. In this profession, Chivers used a lathe to turn metal. Chivers went back to school and learned skills to work as an IT professional. Then, when Chivers was close to retirement, he met someone who was turning wood using the same machinery that he had used for 20 years.

“I had turned metal all my life. I thought I can do that,” explained Chivers. He certainly can do it. Chivers has attained a level of artistic skill. Chivers’ artwork is detailed and stunning. It is both stylish and functional.

Chivers’ art is of a level such that his work is regularly juried into multiple shows throughout the year. He attends two show/festivals each month (except in the summer months) throughout the year. This included the 10th Annual Winthrop Arts Art Festival and Artisan Market which was held this past March.

Chivers’ art work can be seen and purchased at Creativity Unpinned located in The Shops at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel or by visiting www.trexcoturnings.etsy.com.