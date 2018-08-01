This October, contemporary Christian music fans will rejoice as three tours stop in the Tampa area that include household names Danny Gokey, Hillsong Worship and Crowder.

Danny Gokey’s Hope Encounter Tour hits the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg on Sunday, October 7 at 7 p.m. The GRAMMY® nominated artist received his big break after finishing as one of the top three finalists on season eight of American Idol. Gokey’s chart-topping songs include Tell Your Heart to Beat Again, Hope In Front of Me and Rise.

Joining Gokey on the Hope Encounter Tour are GRAMMY® nominee Tauren Wells and breakout artist Riley Clemmons. Tickets range from $25-$75 per person. For more information or to order tickets, call 727-893-7832 or visit www.themahaffey.com/show/Danny-Gokey/1027.

On Friday, October 12, Hillsong Worship, along with Pastor Brian Houston, present the There Is More Tour at First Baptist Church of Indian Rocks in Largo at 7 p.m. Pastor Houston is the founder and global senior pastor for Hillsong Church. Hillsong Worship is a ministry of Hillsong Church and recently Chart-Topping Christian Music Artists Bringing Concerts To Tampa Area received a GRAMMY® for What a Beautiful Name.

General admission is $28, and a premium ticket is available for $48, which includes a 5 p.m. entry and preshow gathering with members of Hillsong Worship.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.premierproductions.com/events. Tickets may also be purchased over the phone by calling 727-595-3421, ext. 2251.

Lastly, the Big Church Night Out tour returns for the second time on Friday, October 19 at 7 p.m. The night of worship will take place at Calvary Church in Clearwater and includes performances from Crowder, Jordan Feliz, Sarah Reeves, Illusionist Brock Gill and Worship Leader Jamison Strain.

Crowder, a three-time GRAMMY® nominee and multiple Dove Award winner, is the headliner and will close the evening. Illusionist Brock Gill will share the gospel through illusions and slights of hand.

“I’m so excited to be on the Big Church Night Out Tour this fall celebrating the diversity of the Church with some of my good friends,” said Crowder. “It’s going to be a hoot.”

General admission is $25 per ticket. A group of 10 or more is $18 per ticket and a special ‘Friends and Family 4-pack’ is $20 per ticket. Premium and VIP packages are also available. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit www.premierproductions.com or www.bigchurchnightout.com.

For directions to the different venues and further detail, please visit the tour’s individual websites.