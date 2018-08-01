Local food lovers, mark your calendars. The next FishHawk food truck rally will take place Saturday, August 11 from 5-9 p.m. in the Osprey Club parking lot offering a wide variety of culinary choices in one easy location.

“The event is free to attend, just pay for the food,” said Susan Parvin, FishHawk Homeowners Association Coordinator.

Parvin is expecting 15 food trucks and a mobile DJ truck providing free entertainment.

“This is a very family-friendly event and is a great way to meet new people or spend time with friends and neighbors,” said Parvin.

FishHawk food truck rallies have been taking place since 2013 and the HOA hosts four rallies at the Osprey Club a year. Seating is limited so residents are encouraged to bring their coolers and chairs.

Parking for the event is available across the street from the Club at Bevis Elementary School, but attendees that live nearby are encouraged to ride bikes or walk as spots are limited.

“This is one of our most popular community events,” added Parvin.

The trucks are coordinated by Tampa Bay Food Trucks which works with hundreds of food trucks offering a wide variety of cuisines from appetizers to drinks and desserts.

The Osprey Club is located at 5721 Osprey Ridge Dr. in Lithia’s FishHawk Ranch. To reach Parvin, call 657-6629. For more information on the food trucks, visit www.tampabayfoodtruckrally.com or call 444-8110.

You can also follow the food trucks on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tampafoodtruckrally.