The Ultimate Date Night With Jay and Laura Laffoon

The JOY FM presents the Ultimate Date Night featuring Jay and Laura Laffoon on Friday, September 14 at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. The event takes place at City Pointe Church in Plant City.

The Laffoons’ comedy-infused skit helps couples connect and celebrate their marriage. The couple has authored numerous books on marriage and travel across the country putting on their show.

General Admission is $25 per ticket in advance or $35 the day of the show. A VIP experience is offered for $35 per ticket and $45 the day of the show, and it provides an early entry between 5-5:15 p.m. with first come first serve seating near the stage. It also offers a Q&A session with the Laffoons. You can purchase tickets by phone at 615-223-1008 or online at the website below.

City Pointe Church is located at 503 N. Palmer St. in Plant City.

For more information, visit https://florida.thejoyfm.com/events/boxoffice/ultimate-date-night/ or call 1-888848-9150.

Crossing Cultures International (CCI) To Host Missionary Roundtable

On Friday, August 31 at 7 p.m., Journey Church of Brandon will host a Missionary Roundtable. The event is free and open to the public. CCI is a local ministry that equips Christlike servant leaders through discipleship to effectively serve in local church ministry, church planting and cross-cultural missions.

The founder of CCI Dr. David Nelson, along with seven CCI national directors from Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar will share what God is doing through the ministry in some of the darkest places in

Asia. The national directors will tell of transformed lives and the growth of the gospel in their respective countries. There will also be a time of questions and answers.

For questions and details, contact Ric Hesse at 598-6103 or rhesse@CCIequip.org. More information on CCI is available at https://cciequip.org. Journey Church is located at 1310 John Moore Rd. in Brandon.

Vendors Sought For Craft Show

Elks Lodge 2672 will hold a Craft Show on Saturday September 29. Vendors with unique crafts are being sought to participate. If interested, please contact Harv Berman at 938-4110 for more information.

Local Author’s New Book About Drug And Alcohol Dependency And Recovery

Reba Haley, PhD is an addiction therapist and specialist and has written a breakthrough book to end relapse, end suffering, and achieve total recovery from drug and alcohol dependencies. She is a Florida certified addiction professional and registered marriage and family therapist with 20 years of experience providing addiction and recovery treatment to adults, teens and pregnant mothers diagnosed with opioid use disorders or substance abuse and mental health disorders.

Haley provides treatment to pregnant women, teen and adults with Steve Arkin, M.D., who is an Obstetrician and Gynecologist and the contributing expert. Dr. Arkin has 30 years of experience as a medical doctor and is an addiction consultant. He is the only physician to prescribe buprenorphine and other medications to treat opioid dependent pregnant mothers in Hillsborough County.

On the Road to Recovery Breaking the Chains of Addiction, is a life transforming book is written for individuals addicted to drugs or alcohol and families struggling with addiction and mental illness. Families learn how to help loved ones addicted to drugs and alcohol and break free from dysfunctional family pattern to promote recovery and wellness.

The coping strategies and problem-solving techniques, intervention methods and relationship building skills help individuals learn how to manage emotions, cope with life circumstances in a healthier manner without a family breakdown or drug use or alcohol. Family members learn how and why people get addicted to drugs and why they cannot stop using.

Haley is the Executive Director of New Beginning Addiction and Wellness Center and an ordained minister who has conducted funerals for families that have lost loved ones to addiction.

Information Event ‘Opioid and Drug Addiction 101’ on Friday, August 3 at 6:30 pm at Covenant Family Church Intl, 6321 US Hwy. 301 S in Riverview.

For more information, call Haley at 716-3996 or email rebahaley@outlook.com or visit www.drrebahaley.com. The book is available on Amazon.

CD Release Concert

Brandon, FL – Christian Contemporary Artist Jennifer Jimenez is proud of her official release, March 2nd, 2018, Jimenez’s album reached #10 on the iTunes Christian/Gospel charts. At just 18 years old, Jimenez has submitted Relentless for a nomination consideration for the 61st annual GRAMMY® Awards.

She will performs live with her band at a CD release concert and worship service. This event is free for all to come and enjoy at ARISE Assembly of God of Brandon at 401 Pauls Drive, Brandon on August 10, 2018 at 7 p.m.