The job description reads—long hours, frequently disgruntled patrons, no paid vacations and zero upward mobility. Sound like a dream job? Welcome to the joys of motherhood.

Spawning from her bestselling book, Too Blessed to be Stressed, Debora M. Coty’s new book tackles the stresses of the mommy life through real-life anecdotes, humor and her self-described “near-wisdom.”

Coty, also an inspirational speaker, recognized the need and niche for the book after years of fielding questions from frustrated matriarchs through speaking engagements and emails.

“I get a lot of great stuff from readers. We have this wonderful community, and many of them are moms. I gleaned many of the anecdotes from them. I think we learn from other people’s doing.”

Her latest addition to the series provides practical tips built on biblical truths to help mothers manage their stress and appreciate the blessings in the daily grind.

Applying different animals to depict Diana Baumrind’s four parent styles, Coty presents the subject in a way any mother can relate.

“I’ve read the psychology of the four basic parenting styles, and when I can attach a face to it like an eagle or an orangutan, then I get it,” Coty explained. “That’s the way I think, and I figured there are other women who think like me.”

Coty does not claim to be an expert on motherhood. She said she garners her near-wisdom from the “school of hard knocks, her age and from ‘Papa God.’”

Before writing this book, Coty said, “I started praying immediately and opened myself up by saying, ‘Papa God, You give me the flow and tell me what to say, when to say it and how to say it.’ And He’s done that, and I can’t take credit for it.”

Too Blessed to Be Stressed for Moms officially releases on September 1 but is available for pre-order now. All of Coty’s books are available for purchase at Amazon.com, Christianbooks.com and Barnes & Noble.

Coty and husband Chuck reside in the Seffner area. They have two grown children and four grandchildren.

The inspirational speaker and humorist has authored more than 40 books. To connect with Coty and check out some of her stress buster videos, visit www.deboracoty.com.