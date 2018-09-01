With a valid library card, you can now reserve a free admission or tour pass to select local museums and attractions.

Each pass provides a one-time admission or tour to an attraction during a seven-day checkout period with your check-out receipt serving as your admission or tour pass.

You can reserve a pass through the library’s catalog and check it out at your library branch with the same library card used to request them. The passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

One Discovery Pass may be checked out per adult library card at a time. You do not need to return anything to the library.

Check with the following attractions for hours and holiday closures. Blackout dates and restrictions may also apply.

Big Cat Rescue is home to about 80+ lions, tigers, bobcats, cougars, and other species, most of whom have been abandoned, abused, orphaned, saved from being turned into fur coats, or retired from performing acts.

Good for admission for one guest age 10 or younger on a weekend Kids Tour. Reservations required for all tours and must be booked at https://bigcatrescue.org/tickets/. Enter the voucher code on your receipt at the time of purchase.

The Florida Holocaust Museum honors the memory of the millions who suffered or died in the Holocaust. It is dedicated to teaching the members of all races and cultures the inherent worth and dignity of human life in order to prevent future genocides.

Admission for up to five: two adults and three children under 18 in the same household.

The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts is dedicated to exhibiting important photographic art as central to contemporary life and culture and collects, preserves, and exhibits historic and contemporary works by nationally and internationally known photographic artists. Admission for up to four: two adults and two children or one adult and three children.

The Glazer Children’s Museum creates learning environments where children play, discover, and connect to the world around them to develop as lifelong learners and leaders. Admission for up to four: two adults and two children or one adult and three children.

The Plant Museum features original opulent furnishings and artifacts in educational exhibits, transporting visitors to the late Victorian period, the beginning of Florida’s tourist industry, and the early years of Tampa. Admission for up to four: two adults and two children or one adult and three children. Not valid during the Victorian Christmas Stroll, December 1-23.

Discover the joys of the great outdoors by visiting a Hillsborough County Conservation Park; the perfect place for your daily jog, walking the dog, or relaxing and being one with Mother Nature. Passes are provided by the Friends of the County Parks and Recreation Inc.

Visit www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/recreation-and-culture/conservation/conservation-parks for a list of parks. Admission includes up to eight people in a single vehicle per pass. Pass gives you entrance, but does not cover additional activities/rentals etc.

Stageworks Theatre has a 35-year history of bringing the finest professional theatre to the Tampa Bay area and showcasing socially relevant plays. Admission for two to the same performance. Call 374-2416; ext. 1 for calendar and availability.

The Straz Center is the largest performing arts center in the Southeast and the only one with an on-site performing arts conservatory. Passes will become available again once the fall season resumes.

The Tampa Bay History Center is a Smithsonian Institution Affiliate and features three floors of permanent and temporary exhibits focusing on 12,000 years of our region’s rich history. Admission for up to four: two adults and two children or one adult and three children.

The Tampa Museum of Art, the region’s largest museum devoted to art of our time, has built a reputation for embracing contemporary photography and new media. Admission for up to four: two adults and two children or one adult and three children.

Learn the Tampa Theatre’s secrets, stories, art, and architecture with a ‘balcony to backstage tour of the historic movie palace. Good for a 90-minute walking tour and demonstration of the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ. Bring receipt to Tampa Theatre Box Office at 711 N. Franklin St. between 11 – 11:30 a.m. the morning of the tour for admission. Check http://tampatheatre.org/tour/balcony-backstage-tour for dates.

For more information, call 273-3652.