Did you know that there are an abundance of daily holidays and special days every month? Some are immersed in tradition, while others may be silly, bizarre, unique, special or inspirational. Unofficial Holidays are not traditionally marked on calendars but are celebrated by various groups and individuals. Some are designed to promote a cause or to recognize historical events not recognized officially, while others are fun holidays, generally intended to just be humorous. So, in the midst of our busy lives, maybe consider taking time to enjoy some of the entertaining but lesser-known holidays throughout the year.

September brings many things – cooler weather (hopefully), back-to-school routines and babies. Babies? Yes, babies! While some sources state that August is the month with the most births, in fact, September wins this award. According to national data, September 9 -September 20 contains nine of the top 10 birthdays in America. With this being said, it’s only appropriate to celebrate Labor Day, observed every year on the first Monday in September. If you are looking for other random September trivia to impress your friends, September is the only month with the same number of letters in its name as the number of the month: it is the ninth month and has nine letters. If you are looking for random ways to celebrate this month, look no further!

Not to sound too cheesy, but let’s start our celebration with National Cheese Pizza day on Wednesday, September 5. Did you know that Americans eat approximately 350 slices of pizza per second? Whether you prefer thin crust, deep dish, or stuffed crust, this is the day for Cheese pizza lovers to unite.

In the 1800s, the Italians considered pizza to be a meal eaten only by peasants. But, when a famous Baker created a margarita pizza for visiting royalty, they were impressed by the colors of the Italian flag represented by the pizza’s white mozzarella cheese, red tomato sauce and green basil. Pizza became popular overnight.

Today, pizza is one of the most loved meals in the U.S. and there are hundreds of different pizzas and toppings, but it all started with the classic cheese pizza. So, if you want to get a ‘pizza-the-action’, maybe consider a trip to one of the many local pizza restaurants in our community, including Rosati’s located at 3437 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. No matter how you slice it, this day can’t be topped!

If you need a cuddle, then National Teddy Bear day on Sunday, September 9 is the day for you. Teddy Bear Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate our most loyal childhood companions. The origin of this day dates back to the early 1900s and its history is connected to an American president.

In November 1902, President Theodore (Teddy) Roosevelt attended a bear hunt. During the hunt, Roosevelt saw a young bear cub, but when news spread that Roosevelt refused to kill the bear, the story became famous and toy makers were inspired to create the first “Teddy’s Bear.” By 1906, the teddy bear enthusiasm spread across the nation.

It’s ‘un-bearable’ to think of a child without a faithful teddy bear companion. Consider honoring this American childhood tradition by donating to www.Safetybears4kids.com. Safety Bears 4 Kids is a faith-based compassion mission bringing comfort to abused and neglected children in Hillsborough County by the gift of a handmade teddy bear.

If you’re not sure what your future holds in the month of September, you should perhaps consult the nearest fortune cookie. National Fortune Cookie Day is celebrated on Thursday, September 13 and is the perfect excuse to order some kung-pao chicken and pork fried rice. Traditionally, Chinese meals come with fortune cookies – a fun and motivating dessert that has become an essential ending to Chinese dinners nationwide. Maybe you will be encouraged by such things as “A closed mouth gathers no feet” or “If you are afraid to shake the dice, you will never throw a six.”

Regardless, you should grab your closest phone and place your order! Although there are no shortages of Chinese restaurants, you may want to consider Hot Wok located at 1240 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon for this special day.

If you’re fortune cookie advised you that you would be enjoying a round of miniature golf in your near future, then your wish has come true! Miniature Golf Day is recognized on Friday, September 21 and is the perfect way to spend quality time with friends and family. Did you know that miniature golf has been around since the 1800s? By the early 20th century, miniature golf courses gained popularity in America. So, even if you’re not feeling up to par, stop puttering around and grab the whole family ‘fore’ some hole-in-one action at Ace Golf Range located at 820 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon.

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s National Comic Book Day, being honored by comic book lovers everywhere on Tuesday, September 25. The holiday celebrates one of America’s most famous literary icons —the comic book. These publications originated in the U.S. in the 1930s. Today, comic books are traded and collected; in fact, whole conventions are attributed to this genre. Did you know that comic books are the most widely consumed forms of media in the 21st century? In 2017, comic books experienced the highest retail sale numbers in 15 years, with 8.5 million copies of the top 300 comic books sold. In addition, these books have inspired countless movies that have brought our superheroes to life. So grab your cape, your imagination and your favorite comic book and honor this special day. If you need to find a new comic book to read, jump in the Bat-Mobile and head over to Read More Comics located at 115 E Brandon Blvd A., in Brandon.

September boasts many other fun holidays including, National Salami Day, Make Your Bed Day, National Peanut Day and Elephant Appreciation Day, just to name a few. For a complete list, visit www.holidayinsights.com.