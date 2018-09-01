Owners working to develop a small business or wanting more growth, can find some great supportive resouces through the local SCORE Tampa Chapter 203, which serves clients in Hillsborough County, and offers business education and mentoring.

SCORE is a national nonprofit volunteer organization that became established in 1964 by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) to assist small businesses to build, grow and thrive. The creation of it originally included the Service Core of Retired Executives, which today it consists of more than 11,000 volunteers amongst the 320 chapters in the United States who work or retired. To add, SCORE aims to assist small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve goals through mentorship and education.

SCORE Tampa Chapter 203 Chairman Kit Werremeyer shares the mission statement of this organization.

“Our main mission would be to educate and mentor,” Werremeyer said.

SCORE Tampa Chapter 203 became established in 1968. It celebrated its 50th year in March of this year. This specific chapter helps between 65-100 new clients each month with its 32 members. In addition, SCORE Tampa Chapter 203 offers its services to local chambers of commerce and community educational organizations serving the small business community. For instance, it judges the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce, Brandon Chamber of Commerce and Valrico/FishHawk Chamber Small Business of the Year Awards.

The organization offers workshops including, Going into Business and Developing a Business Plan. Both workshops begin at 9 a.m. and cost $15.

SCORE Tampa Chapter 203 also teaches a free two-day course called Boots to Business, which is part of the militaries transition program. A new workshop called Understanding and Negotiating Construction Contracts will be introduced this month and has a cost of $20.

For more information about registering for upcoming workshops, receiving mentoring or volunteering, visit https://tampa.score.org. It is located at 2101 E. Palm Ave. Suite A in Tampa. Call 448-2311.