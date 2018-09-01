It is no secret that fresh, organic fruits and vegetables are good for people of all ages and one local senior living community has found a way to bring them to its residents as well as the public. Tessera of Brandon recently teamed up with at least six local family farms and vendors to deliver mostly organic produce to its kitchens and to host regular farmers markets open to the community.

“We are very pleased to provide residents with the freshest and best produce available and at the same time support local farms and other area vendors,” said Kristin Kutac Ward, president and CEO of Solvere Senior Living, Tessera of Brandon’s management firm. “The farmer’s markets will be a way to serve both the residents and the community at large.”

Farmers and vendors participating in the program include Tampa’s Sweetwater Organic Community Farm, Ybor City’s Brisk Coffee, Tampa’s Just Hydrate, St. Petersburg’s Working Cow Homemade Ice Cream, Riverview’s Wolf’s Produce and Brandon’s Bloomingdale Florist. Some of the items on offer include herbs, fair trade coffee, juices, ice cream, sherbets, dog friendly treats, flowers and seasonal fruits and vegetables. Vendors will offer tents and tables with sample products and several growers will provide tutorial presentations on subjects from coffee roasting to flower arranging. There will also be live musical entertainment.

“We look forward to our growing relationship with Tessera of Brandon and are excited about having our organic products on their menus every day,” said Sweetwater Executive Director Yvette Rouse. “We are very proud to provide the freshest possible organic vegetables and herbs to the greater Tampa area and not just to Tessera. Serving all community members to come together to learn and grow and enjoy fresh organic food, acquire sustainable living skills, support local agriculture and make new friends are all high priorities for us.”

Tessera, housed in a state of the art, $28-million, 107,000 sq. ft. multi-story building, is an assisted living and memory care community offering 89 one and two-bedroom assisted living apartments and 49 memory care suites in a variety of floor plans.

The next farmers market will take place Friday, October 19 from 4-7 p.m. under a canopy of tents in Tessera’s main courtyard. Tessera is located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. In Brandon and can be reached at 906-1210. For more information, visit www.tesserabrandon.com.