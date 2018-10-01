Attorney Greg Green has dedicated his life to serving the people of Hillsborough County.

Green was born, raised and educated here in Hillsborough County. He grew up in a community-service oriented family who taught him that serving his community is the highest honor that an individual can achieve.

Green said, “I am very happy to announce that I won the August Primary, receiving 82,672 votes and 43.5% of the vote. Let’s keep the momentum going and bring home another victory in November.”

Green’s love for this community came early in life. He attended Chamberlain High School where he worked hard as a student-athlete under the Friday night lights of the Chiefs’ football team and as a basketball standout. There, he learned the value of teamwork, preparation and fairness providing him with important principles that guides him in the courtroom today.

Green’s service to Hillsborough County continues through his professional and personal involvement in the community. He is honored to have served in our county as a prosecutor and assistant Attorney General where he worked tirelessly to ensure justice in our courts every day. He is a business owner and founding partner law of Green Law, P.A.

Outside of his profession, Green also serves the community and our youth as a volunteer football coach at Robinson High School and board member of The Crossing Church Pastoral Care/Biblical Counseling.

Seven generations of his family have called Hillsborough County, home. In fact, Green fondly refers to Hillsborough as his ‘forever home’. Green is married and has two young daughters, born and raised right here in Hillsborough County.

Green chose to run for three reasons: (1) to ensure all litigants who appear in Court enjoy equal access and receive fair treatment under the law, (2) to continue the family tradition of public service, and (3) to continue serving as a real and tangible role model for his children. Green has real experience, proven leadership and the right temperament to serve as your next County Court Judge, Group 2.

Visit VoteGregGreen.com.