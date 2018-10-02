Orange Tour Travels To 17 Cities Across The US This Fall

Orange Tour 2018 is set to hit the road, making its way to 17 cities nationwide this fall. This training event for church leaders, volunteers and parents will celebrate a decade of equipping and inspiring those who lead the next generation on their faith journey. This year’s theme, ‘We Can Do More Together,’ is a timely message that will empower attendees with a strategy to make the most of their combined influences.

From weekly church activities to annual church events to everyday life at home, Orange Tour will help all those who speak into the life of a child leave a lasting legacy of faith and character. When teams experience fresh insights and new ideas together, it creates a synergy that lasts through the entire year. That’s why Orange Tour is perfect for every member of a ministry team—preschool, children’s, student, NextGen/family ministers and senior pastors, as well as volunteers.

Orange Tour is coming to Orlando on Friday, November 2. Registration is currently open and includes lunch as well as the small group or parent event. For more information or to register, visit www.OrangeTour.org.

New York Giant Odell Beckham, Jr. Shares His Gratitude For Christ

On Sunday, September 9, New York Football Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. fell to his knees in prayer at MetLife Stadium before millions of fans.

Beckham recently took to Instagram to share with his 11.5 million followers that he dedicated his life to Jesus. In July, Beckham was on a trip to Israel when he decided to be baptized. The wide receiver shared a photo of the experience captioning it, “FRESH START…What a time! #Jerusalem #ImForgiven.” Since then Beckham has posted several photos with captions voicing his love and gratitude for God.

That Sunday Beckham played in his first game since breaking his ankle last October, and the player decided to capture the moment with a series of Instagram posts.

Instead of posting a photo of himself while playing, Beckham took the opportunity to give glory to God. The wide receiver posted a photo of himself on his knees praying and captioned it, “Lord, I come to you at this time… not to ask you for anything… but just to say Thank You.”

Mark Wahlberg Reveals How Prayer Is Central In His Life

Mark Wahlberg, Hollywood’s highest paid actor in 2017, undertook an intense daily routine to prepare for his role in the upcoming film Mile 22. However, prayer has been central in his life for several years.

In 2010, Wahlberg told the Catholic Herald that “Being a Catholic is the most important aspect of my life.” Then he added, “The first thing I do when I start my day is, I get down on my hands and knees and give thanks to God. Whenever I go outside of my house, the first thing I do is stop at the church. The kids will be mad with me. ‘Daddy! It takes too long!’ I’m saying: ‘It’s only 10 minutes and this is something I really need to do.’ Because I do. If I can start my day out by saying my prayers and getting myself focused, then I know I’m doing the right thing. That 10 minute,s helps me in every way throughout the day.”

Wahlberg has also expressed regret over some of the roles he played earlier in his career. He also said he does not pray so that he can have success but focuses his prayer time on his wife, his four children, and his character.

“For me to sit down and ask for material things is ridiculous. It’s a much bigger picture than that. I want to serve God and to be a good human being and to make up for the mistakes I made and the pain I put people through. That’s what I’m praying for, and I recommend it to anybody.”