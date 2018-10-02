Long time Plant City resident, Jamey Moody is running for Hillsborough County Circuit Court Judge in Group 25 on Tuesday, November 6. Moody has the requisite combination of experience, a spirit of volunteerism and professionalism to make him a fair, honest and respected Circuit Court Judge.

Moody has practiced law for 15 years. “My experience of litigating hundreds of cases has prepared me for the bench in an enormous way,” said Moody. “My practice as a civil litigator has enabled me to handle cases from intake through multi-day jury trials. I believe jury trial experience is essential when seeking judicial office,” said Moody.

In addition to his practice, Moody has worked as a volunteer attorney (pro bono) with Bay Area Legal Services. “My pro bono legal work has helped me to understand and appreciate the vast disconnect between the need for legal representation and the financial ability to obtain it,” said Moody. “As a judge, I believe my pro bono experience will help enable me to be an asset to the community in presiding over cases involving pro se litigants,” added Moody.

Moody is an ardent believer in community service. He is the Secretary and board member of Plant City Main Street, a board member of the Plant City Chamber of Commerce, a committee member of the Planning Board of Plant City, committee member of South Florida Baptist Hospital Foundation Investment and a Rotary Club member.

Circuit Court Judges handle thousands of cases each year. As such, judges need to be fair and impartial. “Despite litigating in an adversarial system, I always strive to be fair, honest and professional in advocating for my client as well as in my working relationships with opposing attorneys,” said Moody. If you doubt this, just look Moody’s campaign and endorsements. “The people I have worked against have signed up to be a part of my campaign,” said Moody.

“I believe I have shown the capability of handling a variety of matters both judiciously and efficiently. I will make decisions quickly but with careful forethought, and look forward to serving he residents of Hillsborough County with integrity, fairness and discipline,” said Moody.

For information about Moody’s campaign, visit www.votejametmoody.com.