For the past 25 years, Robin Fuson has spent nearly every day in court. “I love everything that goes on in court,” said Fuson who is a candidate for Hillsborough County Circuit Court Judge in Group 25. Fuson added, “I knew early on in my career that i wanted to serve as judge.”

In Fuson’s long legal career, he has represented both sides of the law having worked as a prosecutor for eight years. For the last 18 years, he has managed and worked in his own practice, Robin Fuson, PA.

The experience of representing all sides in both criminal and civil litigation has allowed Fuson to form an understanding of how he wants to see people treated and issues resolved in court. “I believe judges need to be seasoned professionals. They need experience in both the law and in life,” said Fuson.”

Fuson has worked hard not only in his legal career (having tried over 200 jury trials and argued thousands of pre-trial and evidentiary motions) and in his life overall. “I have worked hard my whole life in a variety of jobs including at a drug store, as a gas station attendant, a substitute teacher and as a server in a restaurant,” explained Fuson.

This hard work included 10 years as a professional baseball player and three years as a coach. “My baseball career taught me a lot about dealing with different personalities and about teamwork,” said Fuson.

Fuson is a Hillsborough County native. He received his B.A, degree from USF and his law degree from Stetson University College of Law. He has been married to Sally for 33 years and has two grown daughters and one granddaughter. He is a member of both the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce.

Fuson has been endorsed by Florida Attorney General, Pam Bondi, the Hillsborough Tax Collector, the Hillsborough County Property Appraiser and the Mayor of Temple Terrace.

Fuson said, “I have both the life experience and professional experience needed to be a fair and just Hillsborough County Circuit Court judge.”

For more information on Fuson, please visit www.ElectFuson.com.