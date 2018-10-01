Sunrise Homes designed and constructed its first home in 1983. From these humble beginnings, it has created a solid reputation as a semi-custom homebuilder adept at listening to the needs and wants of today’s intelligent homebuyers.

With more than 3,500 homes built in Eastern Hillsborough County to date, its success comes from the ability to adapt to the ever-evolving needs of discriminating local buyers. Executive Vice President Bob Appleyard said the company does not follow national trends, choosing instead to focus on what is important to the local homebuyer.

“What is trending in California or Texas might not be what is trending in Hillsborough County, Florida,” he said.

Still popular is the open concept layout with large communal spaces, but adults are now seeking private spaces where they can capture a moment of sanctuary.

“Adults are finding that important so we have listened and built zones where they can find quiet and privacy,” he said. “Our homes are all about livability for everyone in the family.”

When the company sees an opportunity to flex its creative muscles, it doesn’t hesitate to show homebuyers what is possible.

In Canterbury Oaks it decided that no two elevations would be the same, requiring a substantial amount of customization and creativity from its design team.

In Lake Toscana, a Tuscan-inspired community in south Riverview, its executive homes will be constructed on one half and one-acre lots, all with conservation or water views.

Hickory Breeze, located at the intersection of Boyette and Rhodine Rds., and within the FishHawk school boundaries, features 24, 80 feet wide estate lots.

Although one constant has been serving the single-family luxury homebuyer, Sunrise Homes is versatile in its output.

From Bridgewater Landing, an active lifestyle community off Bloomingdale Ave. for the 55+ crowd, to a new townhome community located across from Riverview High School slated to open in 2019, Sunrise Homes develops communities with a fierce commitment to building excellence.

Sunrise Homes’ community model homes are open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday to Monday 12 noon – 6 p.m.

For more information about Sunrise Homes, visit www.sunrisehomescorp.com or call 651-3001.