The Brenda Wade Real Estate Team and business partners joined together for Brenda’s sixth Annual ‘Partners in Giving’ fundraiser. Brenda and her agents spent one day learning from business associates and matched every dollar that was contributed by the partners, so together they could have an impact in the community.

Brenda said, “Our goal was to exceed the $11,000 amount we raised last year and we were so very happy to raise and donate $12,600 to our local charity, Seeds of Hope, Inc. Seeds of Hope president Leda Eaton was amazed, “I was beyond excited to hear the total amount raised. It really takes a village to support all that we do as an all-volunteer organization.” Last year, Seeds of Hope led relief efforts for Alafia residents affected by flooding from Hurricane Irma. Those ongoing efforts highlighted the commitment the charity has to helping local people–a commitment shared by the Brenda Wade Team.

Brenda was impressed by their efforts then and continues to be excited about Seeds of Hope’s vision. “We share a passion for helping local people. Our business is in this community and has grown here. We feel Seeds of Hope’s efforts to help those less fortunate is a cause that fits well with who we are.” Brenda is thankful to this year’s business partners for serving her clients all year long and graciously pulling alongside of she and the Team in support of the people served by Seeds of Hope.

A big thank you to: Adela’s Pro Cleaning Service, All American Title, All Bay Insurance Group, American Mortgage Service Company, Buyer’s Choice Home Inspection, Bungalow Home Inspections, IberiaBank Mortgage, Complete Choice Insurance, Couture Painting, Don’s Painting, Gonzalez Roofing, Guaranteed Rate, NFM Lending, Osprey Observer, Pilka & Associates Law Firm, Pillar to Post Home Inspections, Suddath Movers, Supreme Lending, The Rice Financial Group, United Mutual Funding Corp, Watts Dental and Dawson & Associates Insurance.

Seeds of Hope has been in the Brandon/Valrico/Lithia community for over eight years and began with local resident Leda Eaton helping her then high school students receive meaningful community service hours. That was the beginning of the FishHawk Turkey Trot and from that Seeds of Hope was created to use the money generated to help alleviate local hunger. The organization has maintained its original commitment to providing meaningful community service for students but has grown as an organization to combat hunger in three ways by providing weekend backpacks of food for school children, boxes of food to families on Thursdays and a weekly mobile pantry aimed at short term food relief.

Eaton is proud of the impact the charity has had, “Before Hurricane Irma, we were a food relief organization. After Hurricane Irma, we added disaster relief to our resume. It’s not something I ever would have planned but I am so thankful we were there. Larger organizations with cumbersome rules and regulations couldn’t do what we did. We targeted the people who needed/deserved help, took people shopping for personal items, provided daily hot meals, washed clothes and provided showers. So many volunteers stepped up. It was amazing to be a part of the overwhelming groundswell of community support.”

For more information about Seeds of Hope, visit www.sohopefl.org.