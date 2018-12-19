You Are Invited For Social Dancing

Plant City Social Dance will hold a dance on Saturday, December 8 and 29 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City. This dance will be social dancing on a 3,000 sq. ft. floating wood floor.

Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller. Social dancing includes slow dances, waltzes, line dances, cha-cha and rumbas, two-step and country slow, swing and free style. The cost is $6 a person. No alcohol is to be brought on property. Water and cups are available, but feel free to bring your own snacks and drinks. Visit www.strawberrysquaredancing.com.

Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Steps Out At New Year Luncheon

The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection is ‘Stepping out’ at its New Year Luncheon on Monday January, 14 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in the Special Events Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. Please come celebrate the New Year and enjoy a luncheon and entertainment for $15. First time guests pay $10. The speaker is Linda Bertolomi.

This is a nondenominational luncheon and all ladies are welcome. Please call Lillie at 740-0098 for reservations or information by Monday January 7.

Third Annual ‘Nativities Around the World’ Display

Five Hundred plus crèches on display after each weekend Mass and from 2-5 p.m. on Sundays at St. Clement Catholic Church, located at 1104 N. Alexander St. in Plant City.

Come and see Rev. Henry Riffle’s Nativity collection from all over the world through January 6.

Admission is free. For more information, contact 752-8251 or info@stclementpc.org.

TTC Life Fundraising Gala

On Saturday, December 22 at 6 p.m., join The Transformation Center (TTC) for a Life Fundraising Gala and enjoy food, live music in a wonderful atmosphere of warmth and joy at Center Place, 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.

This event is to expand reach in the community and help fund outreach programs in 2019. The focus will target atrisk communities in areas of education, social welfare while reaching them with the gospel of Jesus Christ.

TTC is an organization dedicated to building the lives of people within the community by creating a supportive environment that fosters positive change. Over the years it has engaged in numerous activities such as school supply drives, clothing drives, toy drives, feeding programs, health fairs and more. It currently supports an orphanage of 65 children in Kisii, Kenya and has partnered with local organizations such as MCM Food Pantry, A Kid’s Place, Mind Body & amp; Soul Health Ministry, Trinity Café Soup Kitchen and Care Community Center.

To purchase tickets, visit www.ttclife.org/ttc-life-gala. Call 954-591-6848 for more information.

Conservation Award Presented To FishHawk Sporting Clays

The East Hillsborough County–Plant City Ducks Unlimited Chapter presents its five year Environmental Conservation Award to Fishhawk Sporting Clays at Lithia located on Hobson Simmons Rds. Fishhawk Sporting Clays, over the past five years, has enabled the chapter to sponsor conservation-minded youth educational events as well as fund raising.

In partnership with other organizations, Fishhawk Sporting Clays enabled Ducks Unlimited to restore 200 acres of Florida wetlands. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has preserved over 14.1 million acres of North American wetlands.

AMERICAN PICKERS To Film In Florida

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team are excited to return to Florida. They plan to film episodes of the hit series AMERICAN PICKERS throughout the region in February 2019.

AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series exploring the fascinating world of antique ‘picking’ on History. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. The Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items.

The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.

AMERICAN PICKERS is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. Send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com, or call 855-OLD-RUST (653- 7878). Visit on Facebook @GotAPick.