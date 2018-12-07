Planning In The Event Of A Disability Or Incapacity

A seminar on Planning In The Event Of A Disability Or Incapacity: What You Need To Know About Guardian Advocacy And Guardianship will take place on Thursday, December 13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

What happens when you have a child with a developmental disability who is about to turn 18 or is already 18 or older and you want to make decisions for that child? Have you ever wondered about what happens when you cannot make your major life decisions for yourself? If these are some questions you have asked yourself, do not miss this guardian advocacy and guardianship seminar presented by attorney Ashley Ivanov, Esq., with The Law Office of Ashley Ivanov, P.A.

The seminar will take place at Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Christmas In The Country

On Saturday, December 8, bring the family for a great day experiencing the sights, sounds and smells of an old fashion country Christmas at Cracker Country at the State Fairgrounds. Learn how the holiday traditions of the 19th century differ from those of the 21st through hands-on historical interpretations, carols, traditional decorations and more.

The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and children (6-12), children 5 years old and younger will be admitted for free.

Parking (cash only) costs $8 per car ($14 for bus or RV). Enter the Fairgrounds via MLK Parking Entrance and park near Gate 2.

For more information, call 627-4225 or visit www.crackercountry.org/.

How To Maintain Brain Fitness

Just as our bodies need exercise to stay fit, our brains need exercise to maintain cognitive abilities. Dr. Jerri Edwards, professor and researcher at USF College of Medicine Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences, will present ‘The Aging Brain: How to Maintain Brain Fitness’ on Tuesday, December 4 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dr. Edwards will explain what happens to cognitive abilities with age, how we can maintain our cognitive abilities, what makes brain fitness programs effective and how to choose a brain fitness program.

The workshop, held at The Bridges Retirement Community, 11350 Bloomingdale Ave., Riverview, is free to attend and includes lunch. Space is limited. Call Janet Noah at 413-8900 to reserve your seat.

Plant City Community Chorale Plans Making Spirits Bright, A Christmas Concert

Plant City Community Chorale will present its annual holiday concert, Making Spirits Bright, on Saturday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m. The concert, sponsored by Hopewell Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, will be performed at First United Methodist Church at 303 N. Evers St. in Plant City. The chorale will be joined by the Florida Southern Girls Chorus, an auditioned chorus for young women in grades 6-12 out of Lakeland and surrounding Polk County. Both choirs, under the direction of Claudia Bolano Becerra, will perform holiday favorites such as Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, Carol of the Bells and Sing We Now of Christmas. Other selections are also bound to have you humming along and feeling warmed by the spirit of the music and the joy of the holiday.

Tickets are available at www.pccchorale.org, from any chorale member or by calling 757-0212. Cost of tickets is $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Local Actors To Perform In The Nutcracker Ballet At Blake High School

Theatre Arts and Dance Alliance (TADA) in collaboration with Tampa Bay Dance Theatre announces its annual presentation of The Nutcracker featuring a cast of 100 aspiring dancers and actors and two lead artists including Annabel Fobert, alumni and current member of the Pre-Professional program at Miami City Ballet and Filipe Aragao, professional company member of Utah Metropolitan Ballet.

Other special guest performers will be featured from educators at area schools including Bevis Elementary, FishHawk Creek Elementary, and Newsome High School.

Two matinee performances will be held on Saturday, December 22 and Sunday, December 23 at Howard W. Blake High School at 3 p.m. Pre-sale ticket prices are $12 for students and seniors, $15 for adults, and $25 for Premium Seating. Tickets may be purchased at the TADA Office, 16711 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia, online at www.tadance.com or at the door the day of the performance. Tickets purchased at the door will be General Admission $20 and Premium seating $30. Group discounts are available for 15 or more. Tickets are available through the performers. Visit www.tadance.com or call 571-0901 for more information.