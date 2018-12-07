Old McMicky’s Farm, located on the beautiful 40 acre Crescent Lake in Odessa, is hosting a Military and First Responder Family Fun Day for military and first responders and their immediate families on Sunday, December 9. The event is free but limited to immediate family members only. The event will take place from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Thanks to the OMF Foundation, the day is free. The foundation is inviting 1,000 local military and first responders and their families to a fun filled day on the farm.

The day is open to all activeduty military, veterans, police, sheriff and fire department members who reside in Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco Counties. The day is a way to say thank you for your service to your community and to the country.

According to Ralph Zuckerman with McMicky’s Farm, “This is the first time we have hosted this event.” Zuckerman added, “We wanted to create a fun filled day for them and their families. The event is free of charge.”

The OMF Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to raise awareness and support centers that provide services to empower children with disabilities and their families to love life beyond limits in their communities.

Old McMicky’s Farm is a part of the famous Camp Keystone, Florida’s oldest continuously inhabited camp. Old McMicky’s Farm is a Children’s Educational Farm. Zuckerman said, “We teach about farming and hope that it will instill a love of animals and nature.”

Zuckerman added, “We offer farm tours to groups and families. In addition, we host kid’s parties, weddings in our beautiful barn, and corporate and private events.”

The Military and First Responder Family Fun Day is limited to up to 1,000 Military Members and First Responders and their immediate families. You can enjoy a relaxing day at a beautiful lakefront farm, meet the animals, enjoy fun farm games, bounce houses and entertainment.

For information and to RSVP early, visit www.oldmcmickys.com/mfrffd. You can also call 920-1948.