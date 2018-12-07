Maccabee Makerspace

Chabad Jewish Discovery Center will hold a Maccabee Makerspace on Sunday, December 2 at 11 a.m. Make a spinning dreidel-bot and help build a jumbo s’more menorah. This teamwork-building workshop brings kids and families together for total imagination domination.

The Chabad Jewish Discover Center is located at1578 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. The cost is $10 per child. RSVP at www.jewishbrandon.com/rsvp.

Chanukah Festival At Winthrop

Chanukah festival @ Winthrop will take place on Sunday, December 2 at 5 p.m. at Winthrop Town Centre featuring the lighting of Brandon’s tallest Menorah, Tony the Balloon Guy, Face Painting by Phyllis, hot latkes, Chanukah craft, kosher hot dogs for sale, Chanukah music, chocolate gelt and more. Admission is free.

Chanukah Klezmer Festival

On Thursday, December 6 at 5:45 p.m., enjoy live Klezmer music by the Fraylach band and a giant six ft. Menorah. Kosher New York Deli Style sandwiches and food will be available for purchase. The Festival will take place at Sun City Chamber of Commerce, 1651 Sun City Center Plaza in Sun City Plaza. Admission is free. To reserve a seat, call 571-8100 or visit www.jewishbrandon.com/rsvp.

Parade Of Lights Celebrate Chanukah

On Saturday, December 8 beginning at 7 p.m. a parade of eight cars with electric Menorahs on the roofs will drive around to predesignated homes sharing the light and joy of Chanukah. Prior to the parade laser lights will be sent to each stop so that the exterior of the home can be illuminated with Chanukah symbols.

At each stop, enjoy Chanukah songs, treats and the option to have the riders in the parade join in your home for a kindling of the Menorah (the Menorah and candles will be provided).

You can become a stop on the parade. You need to live in the parade zone: 301 on the west, Lithia Pinecrest on the east, SR 60 on the north and Boyette Rd/Fishawk Blvd. on the south. FishHawk Ranch too.

The $18 payment helps cover the costs of the parade and the Good Deed Pledge.

You will receive a parade kit which includes a Chanukah Laser Light (yours to keep) and a Parade of Lights lawn sign. On December 8, display the lawn sign and illuminate the exterior of your home with the Chanukah laser lights. Invite friends, family and/or neighbors to your home to join the fun.

Reserve your spot as a stop at www.paradeoflight.com. If you can’t join in, you can still take the Good Deed Pledge.

Menorah Lighting At Park Square

On Sunday, December 9, a Lego Menorah construction will take place at 4:30 p.m. and then a Menorah lighting at 5 p.m. at Park Square in FisHawk. Enjoy hot latkes, chocolate gelt and Chanukah music. The event is free; no RSVP required. For more information on any of the events please call 571-8100 or visit www.jewishbrandon.com.

Third Annual ‘Nativities Around The World’

Display Five Hundred plus crèches on display after each weekend Mass and from 2-5 p.m. on Sundays at St. Clement Catholic Church, located at 1104 N. Alexander St. in Plant City.

Come and see Rev. Henry Riffle’s Nativity collection from all over the world from December 1 through January 6.

Admission is free. For more information, contact 752-8251 or info@stclementpc.org.

Congregation Beth Shalom Community Chanukah Celebrations

On Sunday, December 2 at 2 p.m., Rabbi Bryan Mann will provide a book reading and special presentation to celebrate Chanukah at the Barnes and Noble located at 122 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon. A Book Fair will also take place there. The congregation will receive a portion of any instore and online sales.

On Sunday, December 2 at 6:30p.m., Congregation Beth Shalom will offer a Chanukah Celebration at Park Square in the FishHawk Community, 16132 Churchview Dr. There will be candle lighting, games, storytelling and gifts for children. Snacks will be provided. The event is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring their Chanukiah (menorah) to light with Rabbi Bryan Mann. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods to donate to the Congregation Beth Shalom Food Bank.

On Friday, December 7 at 7 p.m., Chanukah will be celebrated as a community while welcoming Shabbat. Rabbi Bryan Mann and Religious School students will lead the service. All worshipers are invited to bring their Chanukiah (menorah) and seven candles. An Oneg of Latkes and Sufganiyah (jelly donuts) will be offered.

On Saturday, December 8 at 6 p.m., the celebration continues with a concert by Kolot Shalom (choir) and potluck dinner. The evening will end with dessert and coffee.

Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547.