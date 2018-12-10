A call to artists has been issued for the 11th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Market, which will be held on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Winthrop Town Centre in Riverview. All artists who are interested in having their art work considered for this juried fine arts show, can visit www.winthroparts.org and learn more on how to apply.

Applications for the show are being accepted through Zapplication, a free site for artists. Zapplication allows individual artists to apply online to art shows. Artists can directly download images and pay online and the information only has to be entered once. The direct link to the application is https://www.zapplication.org/eventinfo.php?ID=6949.

For the 11th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Market, there is an application fee of $25. Once artists and artisans are notified of their acceptance into the show, there is a participation/booth fee of $125. Vendors are encouraged to apply as well. Their booth fee is $150. The deadline to apply is March 10, 2019. Space is limited, so you are encouraged to enter early.

The Winthrop Arts Festival and Market is a juried fine art show. Mediums including painting, photography, jewelry making, sculpture, glass, ceramics fabric/textiles, wood, digital arts and more are accepted. The show has become a recognized and eagerly awaited annual event. Artists who are accepted into the show will be eligible to win monetary awards. This year over $5,000 is available including two new awards for Emerging Artists. The show is judged by highly qualified judges.

Artist Paul Sumberg has participated in the show over the years. Sumberg said, “I live in the North Georgia mountains where I am only a few miles in any direction from numerous art festivals throughout the year. I would much rather come to Riverview to participate in the Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Market because the festival is all about art.”

There are sponsorships opportunities available at varying levels. This includes the Friends of Winthrop Arts at $125. This level allows anyone who loves the arts to support the arts.

For more information, please visit www.winthroparts.org, email info@winthroparts.org or call 758-5161.