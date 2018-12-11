Each year, Super Lawyers recognizes the top lawyers in Florida through a patented multiphase selection process involving peer nomination, independent research and peer evaluation.

Elder law attorney Laurie Ohall has received Super Lawyer designation as a 2018 Top-Rated Elder Law Attorney in Brandon. This is her fourth year earning the distinction.

“The fact that attorneys are nominated by their peers is an honor,” said Ohall. “It means a lot to know that they have recognized my qualifications, education and experience.”

Ohall is one of only 106 board-certified elder law attorneys in the state. Requirements for this honor include: a minimum of five years practicing law, a demonstration of substantial involvement in the field of law where certification is sought as well as being showing good character, ethics and professionalism.

FishHawk resident Ann Foyt did not need anyone to tell her that attorney Laurie Ohall is a super lawyer. Ohall assisted her in obtaining guardianship for her adult son, who has Down’s Syndrome.

“It’s an unfortunate hoop that special needs parents have to jump through when their child turns 18,” said Foyt. “Laurie was able to get all the paperwork completed and was with us every step of the way.”

Ohall has a big heart for families with special needs children. Her firm has worked with the 13th Judicial Circuit to put guardian advocacy forms online so that families who cannot afford an attorney can file on their own to become their child’s guardian advocate. She has also hosted workshops for families, free of charge, to walk them through the process and help them fill out the forms.

The law offices of Laurie Ohall, associated with R.F. Meyer & Associates, LLC, is located at 1464 Oakfield Drive. Ohall is a Florida board certified elder law attorney who concentrates her area of practice in estate planning, elder law, probate and estate administration, wills and trusts, guardianship and Medicaid planning.

“Clients who hire me can be confident in knowing that I have the knowledge and experience to help them with their elder law concern,” said Ohall.

The law offices of Laurie Ohall is open Monday–Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.ohalllaw.com or call 438-8503.