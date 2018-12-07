You don’t have to go far to get a taste of authentic Chicago-style pizza. Rosati’s pizza in Valrico brings that famous flavor to the entire Brandon area. Both thin-crust and deep dish pizza are offered, fresh pastas, homemade sauces, wings, sandwiches and desserts. With the entire menu available for carry-out or delivery, you’ll have your entire family full and satisfied without lifting a finger in the kitchen.

The family behind the pizza is another great reason to keep coming back. Whitney and Marshall Tucker opened Rosati’s with a purpose. Whitney states, “We are entrepreneurs, and we wanted to bring something to the community we could stand behind. Everything here is freshly made, high-quality, real food. It’s more of something to be proud of than you would get from any other pizza chain.” The proof is in the taste, and the taste will keep Rosati’s on your speed dial.

With the holiday season fast approaching, it is easy to run out of time to make dinner or plan that party. Rosati’s offers many catering options for family dinners and celebrations, holiday gatherings, and office or school meetings. Whether you are looking to feed your family or a large group, you can pick from an assortment of appetizers, entrees, sides, and desserts that are guaranteed to please.

Plus, Fridays are FriYays, and you will want to make every Friday night Rosati’s night. To kick off the weekend, get half off all Grab-N-Go items like pre-made cheese, pepperoni or sausage deep dish pizzas which you heat in your oven, as well as half off all jarred homemade sauces and hot pepper mixes. This month’s FriYay additional special includes a free commemorative Coke glass with every purchase of $20 or more.

To inquire about catering or place an order call 643-1003 or visit online at www.rosatispizza.com. Rosati’s is located in the Publix plaza at 3437 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.