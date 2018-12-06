One of the very best things about the holidays is the music. Whether you like traditional songs or new ones, they always evoke feelings of nostalgia. Christmas Carolers are a great way to hear these songs as they were meant to be heard. NYNE Productions (Not Your Normal Entertainment) offers you the unique opportunity to fire a trio of Victorian Christmas Carolers to come to your home, business or other venue, resplendent in period costumes, and sing at your next private party.

For just $175, a trio will sing standards such as Hark The Herald Angel, Let It Snow and The 12 Days of Christmas or children’s favorites such as Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jingle Bells or Frosty the Snowman. They can also sing traditional Hanukkah songs such as Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah and I Have a Little Dreidel. The Carolers will sing for 30 minutes. The cost is $75 for an additional 30 minutes.

Joe Scarbrough with NYNE Productions said, “The Carolers are a perfect addition to any event. We have done huge events and house parties.” Scarbrough added, “We offer a good sampling of music that has something for everyone. We try to customize the playlist as best as we can for the customer.”

The Carolers come from the Community Chorus which is made up of anyone who likes to sing. The Community Chorus will begin to meet regularly in January to rehearse. They are seeking new members, especially male singers.

This is the fourth year that Scarbrough has been offering Victorian Carolers. NYNE started as Soaring Sounds. Over the years, they grew their offerings from just classical music and became NYNE Productions.

Scarbrough said, “We will go anywhere, at any time of the day and sing. We have sung at private parties at the Florida Aquarium, Dillard’s at both the Westfield Mall in Brandon and at the International Plaza in Tampa, and at the Wyndham Grand on Clearwater Beach.”

NYNE Productions is growing. “We have just announced our 2019 Theatre Season which has some amazing shows. We want NYNE Productions to be the source for live entertainment in the area.”

If you would like to book the Victorian Carolers for your next private party, please call 356-8067.