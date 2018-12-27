Volunteers, Bay Life Church members, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Tampa Police Department and other community supporters attended the Women’s Resource Center of Tampa’s groundbreaking ceremony on December 5 for its new 10,000 sq. ft. space. Since the organization reached capacity and outgrew it, many look forward to the construction that will begin during the first week of January 2019. To add, this place will also help the organization continue to fulfill its passion of changing lives and restore hope to women and their families.

In 2003, Women’s Resource Center of Tampa became established. Since then, more than 33,000 people received assistance. As it is Christ-centered, the organization focuses on restoration of the mind, heart and more to the needy women and families in the community. In addition, the Women’s Resource Center does provide services to 90 residents of Hillsborough County each month.

Women’s Resource Center of Tampa and Executive Director Cheryl Hickman said we walk families through the whole process. “We stay with our families as long as it takes,” Hickman said.

It does offer a variety of services as well such as health care, employment and more just to name a few. With the larger facility, it will offer a new computer lab with eight brand new computers, 12 case management stations and two classrooms for educational classes such as GED (General Educational Development). The Women’s Resource Center of Tampa will also expand its food pantry, storage area, clothes closet and more.

Bay Life Church Care Pastor and Counseling Center Directo, Brenton Shephard shared how the families will benefit from the new building. “It will provide a long term housing place for the families,” Shephard said. “Overall, my heart is to serve those who are lost and broken,” Hickman said.

For information, visit www.wrctampa.org. Check out the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WRCofTampa/. It is located at 1017 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon. Open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Call 309-3357.