The Valrico Village Players will perform The Best Christmas Pageant Ever this month. Opening night, with the now famous Opening Night Dinner Theatre, will be held on Friday, December 7 at 7 p.m.

The Opening Night Dinner Theatre will feature the delicious cuisine of La Septima. You can enjoy its famous chicken and yellow rice, black beans, salad, Cuban bread and dessert. The cost for Opening Night Dinner Theatre is $35 per person. As there is limited seating, reservations must be made in advance.

Other shows will be held on Friday, December 14; Saturday, December 8 and 15; and Sunday, December 9 and 16. The Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 8 p.m. The Sunday matinee will begin at 3 p.m.

General Admission tickets are $18 per person. For seniors over 65, students and military with ID, the cost is $15. Group of 10 or more can reserve seating and tickets are just $15 per person. For information, call 643-8292 or the box office at 480-3147.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is a play about a predictable Christmas Pageant that goes awry. Six delinquent siblings, who were engaged in misfit behavior, go to church on the promise of snacks. They then land the roles in the pageant and tell the story of Christmas in a nontraditional way.

“Barbara Robinson’s The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, based on her novel of the same name, is a widely beloved Christmas tale. It is a warm and incredibly funny tale that is full of characters that are both utterly relatable and utterly unique,” said Gail Pierce with the Valrico Village Players. “The large cast and age range make this show a community favorite, in which a varied, multi-generational group of performers can come together,” added Pierce.

“This is a great family show and a great way to start off the Christmas holiday with family and friends,” said Pierce. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever will be performed at the historic James McCabe Theatre located at 506 5th St. in Valrico.

For more information, please visit www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com.