Plant City Entertainment will present Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas! on Saturday, December 15. This is a limited engagement with only two shows at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are just $10 at the door.

Tyler Hollis is the director. Hollis explained that Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas! is a staged reading. “All five actors will have their scripts. This is not a full production,” said Hollis. What it is, is a fun, holiday event that will help raise funds for much needed repairs to the Plant City Entertainment building.

This is a family-friendly show. During intermission, you will be able to buy hot chocolate and cookies. Jolly Old St. Nick may even make an appearance for photographs.

Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas! is based on the books by Robert Fulghum, the best-selling author of All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten. This charming show takes a funny, heartwarming and often poignant look at the struggle to find the spirit of the holidays amid the avalanche of commercialism, stress and chaos that crashes down every December.

The stories told in this delightful show include a small immigrant child who comes trick-or-treating in a cheap Santa mask a few days before Christmas. The child inadvertently delivers the true meaning of the season to a grown-up with a serious case of “Scrooge-itis.” The play also gives a hilarious take on the love/hate relationship we all have with the vibrant poinsettia that arrives in most homes every December and hangs on and on and on, long after the holidays have ended. Finally, there is a beautiful, deeply moving tribute to the winter solstice which celebrates nature’s precious annual gift of rebirth.

Hollis said, “This show has a lot of heart and a lot of comedy. It is just an adorable show.”

About 10 years ago, Hollis directed All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten. “Since then, people still come up to me and tell me how much they enjoyed the show,” said Hollis.

So come out to downtown Plant City, share some cheer, see a whimsical play about the true meaning of the season and help raise funds for a great organization that has been providing quality, live theater to the community since 1980.

Plant City Entertainment is located at 101 N. Thomas St. in Plant City. For more information, please visit www.pceshows.com.